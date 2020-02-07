Kendrys Morales is calling it a career.

Time to practice your español! Kendrys Morales makes it official, and talks to me about his decision to officially retire from Major League Baseball. https://t.co/TksFppLm8t — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 7, 2020

The veteran designated hitter told ESPN's Marly Rivera that he is retiring after 13 big league seasons.

Morales spent the 2019 season with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees but struggled with just two home runs in 53 games.

After beginning his career with the Los Angeles Angels, Morales spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He also had stints with the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins.

Despite missing the entire 2011 season with a leg injury, Morales totaled 213 home runs and an OPS of .780 throughout his career.

The 36-year-old made his debut in May of 2006 with the Angels.