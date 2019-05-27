Seravalli: NHL ready to expand video review but aren't sure how to do that just yet

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter

BOSTON — If you thought NHL commissioner Gary Bettman was going to gloss over perhaps the most controversial Stanley Cup playoffs in recent memory, you thought wrong.

Like you, Bettman watched the blatant hand pass that ended Game 3 of the Western Conference final for the San Jose Sharks – and he was bothered.

“What I thought was it would be good if I kept my head from exploding,” Bettman said Monday at his annual State of the NHL press conference. “I was unhappy. We all were … It was unfortunate to say the least. It was clearly a missed call and it led to a goal. You don’t ever want to see a game decided like that.”

Far too many have been decided like that this spring. From blown calls to the bizarre, from the Cody Eakin major that cost the Vegas Golden Knights, to the goal scored with Ben Bishop flat on his back, or the missed major on Charlie McAvoy in Columbus, there is no question that officiating has clouded these playoffs more than ever.

Bettman quietly warned four years ago that opening video review to a coach’s challenge would be like pandora’s box. Well, the genie can’t be put back in the bottle now. It’s not possible to get rid of video review, to go “old school” and live and die with the real time call on the ice.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Bettman said.

The only option is to expand its scope, which Bettman confirmed the league will explore this summer.

The NHL’s competition committee is scheduled to meet on June 11, ahead of the next GMs meeting in Vancouver on June 20.

“Clearly what we do already still may not be enough,” Bettman said. “The ability to review and parse plays down to the millisecond has become both a blessing and a curse. If we are to extend video replay, and we will be look at that possibility, we must find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game.

“Perhaps most important, we’ve got to have a system that enables us to be consistent. This is the challenge, and it’s a challenge we are focused on and we will meet.”

Should the NHL’s Situation Room be able to overturn or rule a goal for any reason in the rule book? Currently, the Situation Room is limited in scope and can only judge based on goaltender interference, offside and kicked pucks. In the second round, Artemi Panarin scored a goal after the puck bounced off the protective netting out of play.

The Situation Room caught that missed call, but was not able to overturn it because it was not within their power to do so.

“If I saw it [in real time], then I probably would have slammed the stick and chased the refs,” Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask said then.

Even if reviewing every goal sounds like a simple enough change, it isn’t. For one, NHL GMs have been reluctant to make any change to video review. Then the NHL’s competition committee and NHL Players’ Association need to sign off.

“It’s not as simple as just saying just review everything because the essential element, the excitement, the flow of our game, would be inalterably interrupted if we reviewed everything,” Bettman said. “It’s just not possible and as a starting point you can’t really make penalty calls that haven’t been made two minutes earlier.”

“We have to go back and maybe come up with some common sense that improves the system,” Deputy commissioner Bill Daly said. “It failed in that circumstance.”

The opinion of the NHL’s officials themselves must also be factored in. How would they feel about ultimate power in a game residing with the Situation Room? It already does in the case of the coach’s challenge now, for consistency’s sake, but expanding the scope would further limits their real time control of the game. These are, as Bettman said, “the world’s best officials.”

How would they feel about a potential third referee placed in the press box, as Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour proposed in the Eastern Conference final, to help them make the right call?

The NHL’s officials have always had a seat at the table in the video review process, but they may have more leverage this summer than previous years changes were proposed.

Daly confirmed to TSN that the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Officials’ Association expires in September.

That will be an interesting aspect to keep in mind as this all unfolds this summer.

“What I can say with absolute certainty is everyone involved is going to take a hard look at this issue in the coming months,” Bettman said. “No one should doubt that we want to get it right. We want every call to be correct. Everyone does … It’s simply a recognition of a challenge which we’ll address sensibly.”

Bettman said whenever a playoff game goes to overtime, he connects with NHL senior vice-president Colin Campbell before it starts. Before they hang up, they always say: "We just hope it's a clean goal."

There's still the potential for seven nights of mayhem.

