Williams Racing are replacing Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Sargeant, who finished 16th at the Dutch Grand Prix this past weekend, was already set to be replaced by Carlos Sainz next season. Recent reports suggested Williams was looking for a new driver in Sargeant's place to finish the season, which features nine more races through December. Williams' other driver, Alex Albon, signed a contract extension earlier this year.

Colapinto, who has spent the season to date in F2, will race in the Italian Grand Prix for Williams this weekend.

“To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season," Williams team principal James Vowles said in a team release. "We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

"We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season.

"This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude. Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”

Sargeant is one of three drivers on the grid not to record a point this season, along with Kick Sauber drivers G.Y. Zhou and Valteri Bottas. He scored just one point in 36 races over the past two seasons.

