LONDON — Sports investor Shad Khan's attempts to buy Wembley Stadium could face another obstacle after the English Football Association announced Tuesday it was looking into unspecified allegations of wrongdoing made by a former employee of the American.

Craig Kline, who was fired by Premier League club Fulham from his role of assistant director of football operations last year, met with FA officials on Monday after claiming to be a whistleblower with information.

Khan, who owns London-based Fulham and the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise, had hoped for a speedy process after launching his 600 million pound ($785 million) offer for Wembley in April.

But the FA leadership has faced resistance from within its board and council about the merits of selling English soccer's national stadium to an outside investor, stalling the process.

"We have recently been contacted by Craig Kline who has made a series of allegations about Fulham FC," the FA said in a statement. "We are currently in the process of reviewing these allegations."

Khan is confident that the FA will find no wrongdoing.

"This is nothing more than the same ongoing nonsense and bogus claims made by a former employee who left the club in 2017," Khan's spokesman, Jim Woodcock, told The Associated Press. "Nothing here merits a further response."

The FA Council will discuss the takeover terms on Thursday, although a decision by the body on whether to proceed with the takeover is not expected until after another meeting in two weeks.

