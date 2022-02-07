We are officially a month away from the fantasy playoffs in certain fantasy basketball leagues, and GMs can feel that pressure building.

Unless your team is completely out of the mix, you're involved in some type of race – top spot, seeding or qualification. No matter what situation you fall into, you want to maximize roster strength in the short and long term.

Here are five players to target, and potentially hold on to.

10-Team Leagues

SG/SF: Reggie Bullock, Mavericks (7.1 per cent rostered)

I mentioned Bullock in last week's column as a pickup, and he hasn't disappointed. Bullock's fit into the Mavericks lineup as a tailormade replacement for Tim Hardaway Jr., and he's canning triples in high volumes. Bullock went 15-for-34 from behind the arc in just three games last week, and the reality is these shooting opportunities will continue to present themselves as long as Luka Doncic is pulling the strings. Bullock's putting up 18.8 points over his last six games to go along with 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and less than one turnover. That’s top-30 value.

SG: Javonte Green, Bulls (7.1 per cent rostered)

Since returning from a groin injury that sidelined him in January for 12 games, Green is an indispensable part of the Bulls frontcourt due to his hustle and defensive play. However, Green's offensive output is increasing – over the past eight games he's averaging 12.3 points on 61.4 per cent shooting and 83.3 per cent from the stripe on 3.8 attempts. Throw in 2.5 stocks and you have a player flirting with top-50 value during that span.

C: Jaxson Hayes, Pelicans (5.1 per cent rostered)

Hayes is coming off two impressive performances against the Rockets and Nuggets last week: 21.5 points 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 89 per cent from the floor. Hayes has now played more than 25 minutes in four consecutive games, and if the minutes hold up, he has the potential to keep posting big numbers.

12-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Royce O'Neale, Jazz (8.9 per cent rostered)

O'Neal seems to be one of those players that's usually floating around the wire even though he's constantly giving top-100 value. He won't blow you away with his stats, but he's a nine-category friendly player that gives you a bit of everything. Over the past five games, O'Neale is averaging 10.0 points on 61.3 per cent shooting, 1.6 triples, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and less than one turnover. Not sexy, but effective.

14-Team Leagues

PF: Grant Williams, Celtics (0.9 per cent rostered)

Consider this one a deep sleeper. Keep an eye on Williams ahead of this Thursday's trade deadline, because if the Celtics move Al Horford, it may lead to bankable playing time for Williams. His ability to operate as a small-ball centre makes him a versatile option for Boston - he's shooting a 42.8 per cent from three this season and has registered at least a block in nine of his last eleven games. He could end up being a fantasy player who sprinkles in stats across the boards while being efficient.