The injury bug is creeping into the elite circle of players in the NBA: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyler Herro, Chris Paul and Bam Adebayo are all banged up, but the most notable is Kevin Durant. KD will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering an MCL sprain on Sunday night, an unfortunate bit of news for the #1 ranked player in fantasy this season. With that said, all we can do is try and plug the gaps and keep the wheels moving. Here are the pickups I like for this week.



10-Team Leagues

PG: Dennis Schroder, Lakers

Schroder has been unbelievable as a scorer as of late, and his finishing has been a perfect complement to the playmaking of Russell Westbrook. With Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV both out of the lineup with injuries, Schroder's seen an uptick in minutes, averaging close to 38 minutes over the past three games. In those contests, Schroder is putting up 26.7 points on 57.5 per cent shooting, 4.3 triples and 87.5 per cent from the stripe on eight free throw attempts a night. The efficiency will dip, but if the volume remains, Schroder has a ton of value.

SF, PF: Jalen McDaniels, Hornets

The Hornets are in a race to the bottom while sitting on an 11-32 record this season, and the frontcourt is open for McDaniels to beast. Kelly Oubre Jr. is out with a torn ligament in his left hand, and the availability of Gordon Hayward on a night to night basis is sketchy at best. McDaniels is top-100 this season, and over the past month he's been flirting with top-75 value. In his past seven games, McDaniels is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

C: Daniel Gafford, Wizards

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. has been starting Gafford alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, and it's had a positive impact on his fantasy value. Over the last two weeks, Gafford is posting 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks on 76.7 per cent shooting from the field. It doesn't appear that this super-sized starting combo will be kyboshed anytime soon, so Gafford's arrow is pointing up.

12-Team Leagues

PG, SG, SF: Alec Burks, Pistons

The tank is fully rolling in Detroit, but as per NBA rules, five players must still be on the court during games, and one of those players for the Pistons happens to be Burks. If you're in search of scoring, he's averaging 16.6 points and 2.5 triples while shooting a blistering 57.1 per cent from behind the arc. The potential for more playing time is also possible if and when the Pistons deal Bojan Bogdanovic to a contender.

14-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Kenrich Williams, Thunder

Williams has a favourable four-game week beginning on Tuesday, and he's played 20 or more minutes in five straight games. During this span, Williams has cracked top-90 in value, and is coming off of an encouraging performance on Sunday, scoring 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting, while adding two triples, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal. The rotation in OKC is always a bit volatile with so many young players, but Williams has demonstrated recent value when given playing time.