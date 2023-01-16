The NBA is off to a busy start this week, with a 12-game slate commemorating Martin Luther King Day. Some games will be tipping off earlier than usual, so make sure those lineups are set! This week's schedule is heavily unbalanced, so stay away from players who have one-game weeks on the Bulls and Pistons, and those on the Magic and Spurs with two-game weeks.

SG, SF: Terance Mann, Clippers

Mann had been struggling with his shot prior to Sunday's 31-point performance against the Rockets, shooting just 40 per cent in his past four starts, but he's been elevated to a starting role with the Clippers and his minutes are there. Mann is averaging 37.5 minutes over his last four games, and with LA on a four-game week beginning on Tuesday, he's worth a pickup.

PG, SG: Seth Curry, Nets



Curry has been providing a nice offensive punch for his owners in the month of January: 15.7 points on 55.4 per cent shooting while also draining 2.8 triples per contest. With Kevin Durant out for at least a few more weeks, Curry will be asked to score more for Brooklyn, and he has a favourable four-game schedule this week, beginning tomorrow.

SF, PF: Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves

Slo Mo's line on Saturday vs Cleveland is exactly what he can offer on a given night: four points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks. This ability to contribute across the board makes him a useful fantasy player, and he's been top-90 over the past month.



PG: Tyus Jones, Grizzlies



It's a bit boring to keep repeating how slept on Tyus Jones is, but it's the truth. Jones has been rock solid over the last month, averaging 11.1 points, 1.6 triples, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals while turning it over less than once per game. He's top-75 during this span and deserves to be rostered in all formats.

PF, C: Precious Achiuwa, Raptors



Achiuwa is on a five-game week beginning today, and his minutes are trending in an upward direction, playing 28 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday. Achiuwa has recorded double figures in points the last three outings, so roll him out there all week.