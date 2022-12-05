Week eight of the fantasy basketball season is here, and unfortunately we couldn't get through the past week without a major injury. Karl-Anthony Towns will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a calf strain, a major blow for his owners. Regardless of if you're a KAT owner or not, there's always an opportunity to either fill the void or take advantage. There is some good production coming out of Minnesota with Towns out, so here are my top pickups for the week.

10-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves (6.2 per cent)

Anderson will be relied upon heavily in Minny's rotation. He won't be a heavy scorer, but the returns on peripheral stats have been fruitful in two starts with KAT out of the lineup: 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks. This kind of production needs to be scooped up off the waiver wire immediately.

PG: Andrew Nembhard, Pacers (3.7 per cent)

The Aurora product has been delivering the goods over the past week, and with Tyrese Halburton and TJ McConnell both out, he will have the ball in his hands even more. In his last four games, Nembhard is averaging 11.8 points on 48.6 per cent shooting, 2.0 triples, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has sung the rookie's praises, saying "...He'll go down as a top-12 or 15 pick in this draft when it's all said and done. That's where he should have been taken." With the trust of his coach, it's not unthinkable that Nembhard continues to post top-100 value going forward.

SG, SF: Tim Hardaway Jr., Mavericks (14.0 per cent)

Hardaway is as streaky of a shooter as they come, but the signs have been encouraging since he's been inserted into the Mavs starting lineup. Over the past three games, THJ has scored at least 20 points in each contest, canning a whopping 19 triples in that span. He's also playing 33 minutes a night over that stretch, and with a Dallas team lacking firepower it makes sense to capitalize on his hot hand.

12-Team Leagues

SG: Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves (4.3 per cent)

If you're in search of scoring on the wire, take a look at Nowell. He's scored over 20 points in three straight contests, and his minutes are hovering safely in the mid-20's. He's also hitting 2.7 triples in those games while shooting an impressive 53.3 per cent from the floor. He won't offer a ton aside from scoring, but efficient scoring is always welcome on a roster.

14-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Grant Williams, Celtics (7.3 per cent)



A master of none, Williams has a roto-friendly game that will serve as a glue guy for your squad. His stats won't blow you away, but he chips in across the board: 9.2 points on 53.6 per cent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.4 blocks while turning it over less than once a game. Williams saw 36 minutes on Sunday against the Nets with Marcus Smart out of the lineup, and if Smart misses any more time, Williams could be a benefactor.