We're at the point in the NBA season where certain teams have officially thrown in the towel on trying to compete for wins.

This is a double-edged sword for fantasy owners. On one hand, holding a veteran player can go south. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to play an established guy when the goal is to develop youngsters and get an optimal draft pick.

On the other hand, your fantasy team can reap the reward of having a young player on a bad team who’s being given a green light.

A perfect example of this is Kevin Porter Jr. Within the blink of an eye, Porter went from the waiver-wire to being owned in over 60 per cent of leagues.

A first-round pick by the Cavaliers 2019, KPJ was traded to Houston amidst questions about his attitude and off-court behaviour. The Rockets have lost 16 straight games, and Porter is being given a chance to showcase his talent without boundaries.

The bottom line is that cellar dwellers can represent a goldmine for your fantasy squad. In sticking with that theme, I've targeted a few players who can hopefully sparkle for you.

*** Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

C: Moses Brown, Thunder (1.3 per cent)

A 7-foot-2 centre oozing with potential, Brown fits the mould of a prospect who will be given a chance to shine for a rebuilding team. In three games last week, Brown averaged 10.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 steals on 63.2 per cent shooting and 85.7 per cent from the line in just 23.2 minutes. With veteran big man Al Horford already resting on back-to-backs and circled as a potential trade candidate before the March 25 deadline, Brown looks good and is in line for more opportunity.

SG: Hamidou Diallo, Pistons (9.3 per cent)

Recently acquired by the Pistons, it's still unclear when Diallo will debut for Detroit as he's out with a groin injury. What is evident though is that the Pistons are in development mode and view Diallo as a part of their future core. Diallo's defensive flexibility and ability to contribute across the board makes him an intriguing fantasy pickup: 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.4 blocks in less than 24 minutes a night. Those numbers should all increase when Diallo gets a bump in playing time.

SG: Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves (4.2 per cent)

The second-year shooting guard is coming off an impressive week: 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assist and 4.3 triples on 61.1 per cent shooting. Even still, Nowell represents a short-term option. D'Angelo Russell is nearing a return from injury and Malik Beasley's suspension ends on March 26. However, it's worth noting that Anthony Edwards hurt his hip on Sunday night against the Blazers. If the Wolves are cautious with Edwards, Nowell could be primed for more big performances.

PF: Maxi Kleber, Mavericks (6.0 per cent)

Kleber won't set the world alight with his numbers. If you're searching for an efficient plug-in player, he can fill that role. Kleber has emerged as a vital cog in head coach Rick Carlisle's rotation, playing 28 minutes a night over the past month. During that span, he's providing nearly a steal and a block per night while adding a couple triples and shooting well (48.1 per cent).

PG, De'Anthony Melton, Grizzlies (12.5 per cent)

I had Melton in last week's column, but feel the need to mention him again. Still owned in very few leagues, Melton is 17th in ESPN's player rater over the past 15 days. In only 20 minutes per night, he's putting up 11.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals on 56.4 per cent shooting. He's a valuable player in real life, and it's mysterious as to why he isn't playing more for head coach Taylor Jenkins. Even with that said, Melton's production is there in limited time.