We are closing in on the halfway point of the NBA fantasy regular season, and there are many different conditions you might find yourselves in.

Best-case scenario, you're in the hunt for top spot or even in the thick of the playoff hunt.

At worst, you're on the outside out of the playoff picture.

In head-to-head leagues there is still plenty of time to make up or lose ground.

No matter what, maximizing output is always going to be beneficial, regardless of your league standings.

Here are five players to consider adding to bolster your squad this week

**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

Josh Jackson, Pistons (14.8 per cent)

A lottery bust with the Suns, Jackson is relaunching his career with the Pistons. Over the past week, Jackson has provided top-85 value in nine-category leagues, earning more 30 minutes a night and leading Detroit in usage. Derrick Rose is now headed to New York, so Jackson's minutes appear to be safe. The good: Jackson is putting up over 20 points, 3.3 triples, 6-plus boards, 3-plus assists to go along with a steal and a block in his last three games. The bad: Jackson is also racking up four turnovers a game in that span and his free throw percentage can hurt you (69.2 per cent) That's still a great trade off. With four games this week, add him if he's available.

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Warriors (6.3 per cent)

Opportunity has come knocking for the 27-year-old journeyman. Golden State's frontcourt is depleted with injuries to James Wiseman, Kevin Looney and Eric Paschall, and Toscano-Anderson has made the most of it. He is averaging 10.7 points, 6.7 boards, one steal, one block and is shooting a mammoth 72 per cent from the field over the past week. Head coach Steve Kerr even showered him with praise, saying "he loves" Toscano-Anderson. Even so, his 33-plus minutes a night won't last, so this ride will presumably be a short one. The Warriors play four times (including tonight) so deploy him until Golden State gets healthy.

Joe Ingles, Jazz (50.3 per cent)

The veteran swingman will be starting as long as Mike Conley sits on the shelf with a hamstring injury. 'Jingles' doesn't do everything, but he is a dependable source of threes (2.1 3PG) and assists (4.5 APG) while not hurting your efficiency (49.3 per cent FG & 1.6 TO) If you need a bump in these particular areas, Ingles will be seeing steady minutes.

Josh Hart, Pelicans (10.7 per cent)

Hart is one of those unexciting players on the wire that everyone in the league seems to have had a cup of coffee with at some point. His ceiling for production isn't very high, but his spot in head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation is secure, and the minutes will be there. He'll grab you some boards (7.4 RPG) and provide a couple of assists without hurting your efficiency (Zero turnovers in the past four games). Hart has also hit double figures in scoring in four of the last six games. With four games this week, there is enough volume to justify a pickup despite his inconsistencies.

David Nwaba, Rockets (1.3 per cent)

A speculative add in deeper leagues, Nwaba's real-life appeal as a versatile defender gives him an opportunity to stake out a spot in Houston's rotation. His per-36 minutes are encouraging: 14.2 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.9 SPG while shooting a fraction under 50 per cent from the field. Prior to rolling his ankle, Nwaba was averaging just under two steals during an eight-game span in January, a pace that would make him top-five in the league.