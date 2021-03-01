The NBA all-star break is coming and that means a colossal two-week matchup for fantasy owners.

Make sure to remember that your total number of adds count for the entire two-week span combined.

Today, I'm taking a look at five players with some upside who will have value in the short and long term this season.

*** Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets

SG: Malik Monk, Hornets (26.2 per cent)

The Hornets are the most exciting team in the NBA, so why not become more personally invested and add a Charlotte player? Monk's confidence must be at an all-time high, especially after a game-winning shot against the Kings on Sunday night. He's been a microwave off the bench for head coach James Borrego. Monk's past four games: 23.8 points, 3.5 triples, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists on 51.5 per cent from the field and a team-high 30% usage rate. The impending return of Devonte' Graham from injury may complicate things, but Monk's playing too well to see less than 25 minutes a night.

SG, SF: Derrick Jones Jr., Blazers (30.4 per cent)

Jones Jr. is firmly entrenched in the Blazers rotation as a starter playing big minutes, and the return dates for CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic from injury aren't clear right now. The arrow is pointing up for 'Airplane Mode' and he's beasting over his past six games: 12.3 points on 64 per cent shooting while adding 6.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 2.0 blocks. The swats alone make him a worthwhile addition, if you consider everything else, he's approaching top-60 value in nine-cat leagues.

PF, C: Robert Williams III, Celtics (19.1 per cent)

Williams is maddening for fantasy owners. He can fill the stat sheet when given time but is equally likely to play very little. This forces us to litigate whether 'Time Lord' should be rostered or not. Saturday versus the Pacers showed us his upside: 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists (a career high), one steal and three blocks on 75 per cent shooting. Even with duds, Williams is still 47th in ESPN's Player Rater over the past 15 days. Encouragingly, head coach Brad Stevens says that he wants Williams' minutes to "peak" late in the season. This is the type of player who can put you over the top in a league if he plays consistently.

PF: Jarred Vanderbilt, Timberwolves (7.8 per cent)

Vanderbilt will have every opportunity to contribute going forward. He's starting under new coach Chris Finch, and with Minny out of the playoff hunt, Vanderbilt fills the profile of a young player they'll want to evaluate in the second half of the season. He slots in well as a frontcourt option next to Karl-Anthony Towns. Over the past week, Vanderbilt has been a top-90 player: 7.8 points on 69 per cent shooting, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks.

SF: Justise Winslow, Grizzlies (3.6 per cent)

He's only been back for four games, but Winslow exhibited why he might be in store for minutes in the mess that is Memphis's rotation. Sunday against the Rockets, Winslow had 20 points (8-for-12 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in only 21 minutes. Winslow's never been a great shooter (41.6 per cent career FG), but he can contribute a bit across the board. Taking a flier on him won't hurt you.