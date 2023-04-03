Fab's Five: Streaming options for head-to-head fantasy basketball finals

The NBA regular season is entering its final week, meaning it's a wrap on the majority of fantasy leagues. Either you tasted the joy of winning a league title, or will now look back at why it didn't work out. A number of leagues are still running (I'd recommend moving up the finals of your league for next season), so let's take a look at the best options this week. There's no sugar coating it, the theme of this week is unreliability. Between the teams that are tanking, the ones that have locked up a playoff spot and the teams that will prioritize player rest leading into the post-season, it's going to be hard to guarantee the full availability of many players. The schedule is jam packed on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, so try and balance out your schedule by dropping players who will be benched anyway on those days, and look towards guys playing on lighter days like Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

SG, SF: Quentin Grimes, Knicks

I keep waiting for a dud, but the Grimes train keeps rolling along. He's been absurdly good in the past two weeks, ranking as a top-25 player. The numbers speak for themselves: 18.3 points on 53.0 per cent shooting, 4.3 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals. Grimes is being heavily counted on in the New York's rotation, eclipsing 36 minutes in each of the past five games, so he's in store for another big week.

PF, C: Drew Eubanks, Trail Blazers

A 'silly season' hero for the second straight season, Eubanks will have plenty of opportunity to produce for a Blazers team that's shutdown all of their key players for the last stretch of games. In the last six games with an expanded role playing above 25 minutes per game, Eubanks is posting 11.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks. The blocks rank sixth highest in the NBA during that span, so Eubanks could very well swing that category in your matchup.

SG, SF: Caris Levert, Cavaliers

Levert is still available in many leagues and is playing on the desirable days of Tuesday and Thursday. With the Cavs locked into the 4-seed, you can bet Donovan Mitchell and/or Darius Garland will be resting at some point. Levert's seen an uptick in minutes, playing nearly 35 a night over the past week. He's been the primary creator off the bench in Cleveland and has put together a solid last month, averaging 14.0 points, 2.5 triples, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

SG, SF: Corey Kispert, Wizards

The key players for the Wizards aren't suiting up, and Kispert's been a benefactor. Over the past week he's averaging 23.7 points on 54.5 per cent shooting, while draining 5.3 triples and turning it over just once in three games. There's no reason to suggest Washington is going to change course for this week, so Kispert should continue to eat.

PG, SG, Delon Wright, Wizards

Like Kispert, Wright is going to be counted on to finish the season in Washington. His scoring is hit and miss, but anyone looking for dimes, rebounds and steals should focus their gaze on Wright. In the last four games, he's putting up 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals. He's on a four-game week beginning tomorrow, so deploy him with confidence.