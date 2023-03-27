Fab's Five: Streaming options for the fantasy basketball finals

The final week of head-to-head playoffs is here, congratulations to those of you who just won their leagues, and good luck to those still fighting for the title.

The schedule this week has close to a maximum full slate on Friday and Sunday, so there's a strong chance you'll have redundancy on those days. The only two teams that completely avoid those days are Heat and Pelicans, so let's start there:

SG, SF: Max Strus, Heat

Strus has games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday, so he may be able to balance out your schedule. He's coming off a strong performance against the Nets on Saturday, where he scored 23 points and hit five triples without turning the ball over. Strus has been hit and miss all season, but hopefully he's finding himself a nice pocket form at this crucial point.

SG, SF: Luke Kennard, Grizzlies

Kennard has a four-game week beginning tomorrow, and he's been lights out lately, including an obscene performance against the Rockets last Friday, where he canned ten triples on eleven shots! Aside from that game, Kennard has been excellent over the past two weeks, averaging 13.8 points on 56.3 per cent shooting, 3.9 triples, 2.3 assists. 0.9 steals and 0.8 turnovers, ranking in the top-60.

SG, SF, PF: Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers

The Blazers have given up on their season, so Sharpe is going to be the biggest benefactor as they try and develop the seventh-overall pick. In three games, Sharpe has demonstrated his offensive potential, averaging 25.7 points and 3.7 triples. The Canadian hasn't played less than 35 minutes in any of the past three games, so you have to figure he's going to get all the playing time he can handle to close the season.

PG, SG: Coby White, Bulls

White's been excellent over the past two weeks, averaging 14.3 points on 52.1 per cent shooting, 3.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals. He's been the offensive spark plug off the bench that the Bulls have needed and hasn't played less than 26 minutes in any of the past six games, in which Chicago has won five. His schedule of Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday may not buy you any extra man games, but he still represents a likely upgrade on a player you're considering cutting.

SG, SF: Josh Richardson, Pelicans

Do I think this is a great option? No. However, the Pelicans have the best schedule this week with games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and Richardson is likely your best bet. His numbers aren't anything to write home about, but he's averaging 2.0 triples and 2.0 assists over the past week, which is better than nothing.