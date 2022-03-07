Congratulations to those of you who are in the fantasy playoffs. The grind of the season is real, and it's satisfying to have a chance at winning it all. For head-to-head GMs who start their playoffs next week, this regular season finale may still be of great importance, depending on where you sit in your league.

Trying to maximize man-games is always ideal at this stage of the season, but this week is a tricky one, with 12 games on Wednesday and 10 on Friday.

There's no sense in having one or two players benched on those nights, so try and balance out your week with players who go on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. This is easier said than done, with Golden State and Brooklyn being the only teams who play both Tuesday and Thursday.

That brings us to our first add:

SG: Bruce Brown, Nets (7.3 per cent rostered)

I mentioned him in last week's column, and he deserves another shout-out for how well he's played in comparison to how little he's being rostered. Brown has been a legit fantasy stud, and his versatility is ingraining him into head coach Steve Nash's starting lineup. Brown’s numbers the past two weeks speak for themselves: 15.0 points on 50 per cent shooting, 1.7 triples, 6.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks with only one turnover a game. This is top-50 value, and there's no reason for him to be on the wire at this point.

PF: Jalen Smith, Pacers (7.8 per cent)

If your team is already loaded with players on Wednesday and Friday, Smith is a nice addition because of his Tuesday/Saturday/Sunday schedule. The change of scenery in Indiana has been kind to him – he’s playing 26 minutes a night and putting up 13.8 points and 8.1 rebounds on over 56 per cent from the floor and over 80 per cent from the stripe. The 1.6 triples a night also don't hurt.

PF: Aleksej Pokusevski, Thunder (4.5 per cent)

Poku's ability to sprinkle in stats across the board makes him an intriguing player to add, and he's coming off a productive week: 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks, earning 29 minutes a night. The Thunder are tanking, and Poku is a player they want to develop, meaning he has the potential to be a hero of the silly season. One red flag is his shooting – he’s hit just 40 per cent of his field goals on the year. Poku has a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back this week, so it's worth deploying him and seeing what happens.

PG: Gabe Vincent, Heat (3.5 per cent)

Vincent has plugged in the hole left by Kyle Lowry's absence admirably, and Vincent will continue to be the benefactor as long as Lowry is out. If you're in need of points or threes, Vincent is the guy. In four games without Lowry, Vincent is dropping 15.5 points and 3.3 triples on 51.1 per cent shooting. Miami is on four-game week including tonight, so snatch him off the wire if he's floating on it.

PG: Immanuel Quickley, Knicks (3.6 per cent)

Quickley has been hard to trust this season, but he's found a rich vein of form lately: 16.5 points on 48.8 per cent shooting, 2.5 triples, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assist and 1.0 steals over his last four games. The Knicks are thin on the bench and realistically have no post-season chance, so a young developing player like Quickley may be in line for routine minutes for the rest of the year.