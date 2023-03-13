Fab's Five: Streaming options for the fantasy basketball playoffs

Congratulations to those of you in the fantasy playoffs, or if you've advanced past the first round of your head-to-head league. The regular season is always a grind, and now the real work begins. Take advantage of loaded schedules and temporary hot streaks, as season-long form is irrelevant at this stage of the game. I'm not suggesting anyone drops one of their top players because they only play twice this week, but if it's a 50/50 between a player with four games or three, it's an easy decision. Also, if a guy is in a deep slump, there isn't time to wait for him to come around. With all that being said, here are five players who can aid you in your quest for fantasy glory.

PG, SG: Jalen Suggs, Magic

Suggs is starting to peak at the right time for fantasy owners, relishing his role as a spark plug off the Orlando bench. The 5th overall pick in 2021, Suggs is performing like a top-50 player over the past week, averaging 12.0 points, 2.0 triples, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. He may have the occasional shooting dud, but the counting stats are there in spades, and he has a four-game schedule beginning tomorrow against a favourable Spurs team.

SG, SF: Austin Reaves, Lakers

Even with the return of D'Angelo Russell to the lineup from an ankle injury, Reaves continues to hold onto his value. In the last two games, He's averaging 15.5 points on 62.5% shooting, 4.5 assists, and he's gotten to the free throw line 11 times, where he's shooting 90%. The Lakers play four times this week, beginning in New Orleans tomorrow, so Reaves will have a busy week for a Lakers team desperate to make the playoffs.

SF, PF: Joe Ingles, Bucks

Ingles has emerged as a key cog in the Bucks rotation, providing much needed spacing and playmaking from the wing, and his minutes are hovering around the mid-20's this month. In March, Ingles has been steady, averaging 11.3 points on 61.5% shooting, 3.0 triples, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals. The only caveat is head coach Mike Budenholzer giving him a random night off as a veteran player, but the Bucks play three of the next four nights, so with a front-loaded schedule, you can always drop him after Thursday.

SG, SF: Terrence Ross, Suns

In two games without Kevin Durant, who's out with an ankle injury, Ross has been one of the early beneficiaries. Ross has played over 20 minutes in both games without KD, averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 triples, 1.5 assists and 2.0 steals. The 57.7% shooting will cool off to some degree, but Ross looks like he'll be relied upon for Phoenix, and should be able to provide threes and steals, at the very least.

PG, SG: Devonte' Graham, Spurs

This pickup has a bit of risk, as the San Antonio rotation and injury report is a complete mess on any given night. Graham received a DNP-CD on Friday against the Nuggets, but bounced back with 20 points and four triples against the Thunder on Sunday. The Spurs begin a four-game week tomorrow, and if any combination of their young players like Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan or Malaki Branham continue to miss time, there will be a void that Graham can fill. He'll hurt your shooting percentage, but he's averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 triples and 4.2 assists in 11 games with San Antonio.