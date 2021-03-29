Why Jay Williams is calling Zion the most unique player in basketball right now

With only two or three weeks to go in the fantasy regular season, we are now in what I like to call the "silly" part of the year.

The NBA trade deadline has passed, and teams are fully showing their hands in how they want to operate.

Those at the top are being extra cautious with their stars, as their only goal is to win the championship; You are feeling that pain if Kevin Durant is on your roster, who hasn't played since Feb. 13.

The bottom-feeders are openly fuelling up their tanks, playing lineups with unrecognizable names to the average fan. The Thunder have gone as far as telling Al Horford to take the rest of the season off, despite being healthy.

The middle ground is the safest from a fantasy perspective: Teams in the playoff hunt are taking every game seriously and, for the most part, are playing their best guys, night in and night out.

Simply put, you can count on these players because their seasons are at stake.

Regardless, value can be found in any of these situations. A couple of weeks ago, I highlighted Moses Brown as a player to watch, and he's since exploded into a guy who may swing leagues.

With the season barrelling towards the finish line, here are some other players to target.

PG: Theo Maledon, Thunder (7.2 per cent)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out indefinitely with no timetable to return because of plantar fasciitis. Maledon had a good week, flirting with top-100 value: 13.7 points, 3.0 triples, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 34 minutes a night. The rookie's shooting will be erratic (38.6 per cent this season), but his other potential production is a fair trade off. I have a hunch we won't be seeing SGA back on the court anytime soon with OKC eyeing lottery balls.

PF, C: Daniel Gafford, Wizards (2.5 per cent)

Acquired from the Bulls, Gafford made an impact in just 14 minutes on his debut with the Wiz: 13 points (6-of-7 FGs), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Head coach Scott Brooks was singing his praises after the game, saying he's “definitely a keeper.” Bradley Beal also talked up Gafford's athleticism and how he poses a lob threat. Who knows how consistent Gafford will be, but the upside is there to gamble on.

SF: Trevor Ariza, Heat (2.1 per cent)

The evergreen Ariza is in his 17th NBA season and may have newfound fantasy relevance in Miami. His line against Charlotte on Friday was sparkling: 14 points, two triples, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes. Ariza isn't providing this every night, but his historical fantasy chops are irrefutable, and he could start for the Heat going forward. Victor Oladipo's presence may complicate things, but Ariza is worth a flier.

SF: Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves (0.8 per cent)

McDaniels is coming off a pair of strong performances against the Rockets: 14.0 points, 2.0 triples, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 34.5 minutes. The rookie's defensive abilities are keeping him on the floor, and while the offence will come and go, McDaniels ability to block shots makes him worthy of a roster spot in deeper leagues.

SF: Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets (27.5 per cent)

Tate should be owned in more leagues at this point. The launch pad has been cleared in Houston with Oladipo shipped out, and Tate's sample size of production is growing. Over the past month, Tate is putting up 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks on 48.8 per cent shooting. That adds up to a top-100 player who has no boundaries for the rest of the season. Grab him if he's available.