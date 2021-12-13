The silly season is finally upon us in fantasy basketball. Between injuries, resting, and health and safety protocols, rosters are thinning out with absences, making it difficult for GMs right now.

More than one IR spot in your league is super helpful, but even then, you may be faced with a tough decision on whether to hold or drop a decent player.



Regardless, maximizing man games and finding the hot hand is paramount to try and fill the void on a potential loss in production. Here are five players you should look at this week.

***Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

10-team leagues

SF: Cody Martin, Hornets (13.9 per cent)

The Hornets are getting Terry Rozier back tonight but are still missing LaMelo Ball and Ish Smith (Health & Safety). Martin has been excellent over his past four outings: 16.0 points on 54.5 per cent shooting, 2.0 triples, 6.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks. He's playing upwards of 40 minutes per night and Charlotte is armed with a four-game week. Ride this wave until otherwise.



SG: Garrison Mathews, Rockets (11.9 per cent)



Since starting to get consistent minutes, "Garry Bird" has been a revelation for a Rockets team that's gone 7-2 since Nov. 24. The rookie is averaging 16.4 points and 3.8 triples in that span, but his efficiency is even more impressive. Mathews is shooting 50.0 per cent on over 10 attempts a game and has only one turnover in nine games. Jalen Green (hamstring) and Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) are both on the shelf with injuries, so Mathews will have a secure spot in the rotation for the time being, and he's been better than both anyway.



12-team leagues

PG: Tyus Jones, Grizzlies (11.9 per cent)

Jones has been serviceable as the lead guard for the Grizz in the absence of Ja Morant (Knee sprain). Jones won't post mind-blowing lines, but his 7.0 assists over the past two weeks is valuable, while also chipping in 2.0 steals and only turning it over 1.6 times per game.

SF: Cedi Osman, Cavaliers (4.2 per cent)

Osman is often one of those players you constantly see being added and dropped in leagues, but he appears to have found his niche as a gunner off the bench this year. His numbers over the last month are more than solid: 13.6 points, 2.7 triples, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 turnovers per game.

14-team leagues

SG, SF: Donte DiVincenzo, Bucks (36.6 per cent)



DiVincenzo is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday against the Pacers as he returns from season-ending ankle surgery in June. It might be a bumpy start for him as he plays himself back into form, but DDV might be worth a punt for those of you in deep leagues. His numbers weren't amazing in 20-21, but can be a source of points, triples, and steals.