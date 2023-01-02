Happy new year everyone, I hope you had a great holiday and I wish you many victories and trophies for 2023. No time to relax on the fantasy basketball front, as the grind doesn't stop. Here are five players you should take a look at for pickup this week.

10-Team Leagues

Quentin Grimes, Knicks

Grimes is getting all the burn he can handle with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett both out of action, playing over 40 minutes a night over the past three games. The good thing is that Grimes is taking advantage of the time: 20.3 points, 3.7 triples, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game during this stretch, and Barrett and Brunson may both be out a little while longer. Even if both return sooner rather than later, Grimes has firmly established himself as a starter in New York and will hold fantasy value.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves

The Wolves are a hot mess, having lost six straight, but it would be worse without Reid. He's legitimately outplaying Rudy Gobert, and we have a month-long sample of him producing at a top-100 level: 13.7 points on 55.7 per cent shooting, 1.3 triples, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocks. At this point, head coach Chris Finch can't bench him, and we have no idea when Karl-Anthony Towns is returning. Reid shouldn't be available in your league, but snap him up if he is.

12-team leagues

Rui Hachimura, Wizards

I recommended Hachimura as a pickup last week, and Rui's continued to ascend since then. Over his past five games, he's averaging 21.4 points and 1.6 triples, and although he's not going to fill the entire stat sheet, his 60 per cent from the floor during this span is a huge win. Hachimura appears locked in as a guy who will play nearly 30 minutes a night, so he's worth a pickup provided he continues to shoot the lights out. The only negative - he's on a two game week.

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Williams has become a source of scoring outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC, registering double digit point totals in ten of his last eleven games. Williams has also been flirting with top-100 value over the past two weeks: 14.3 points on 50.8 per cent shooting, 83.3 per cent from the stripe, 1.2 triples, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

14-team leagues

Marcus Morris Sr., Clippers

If you're looking for points and triples, you can do worse than Morris. In 35 games this season, Morris has only failed to hit double figures on four occasions, averaging a tidy 13.4 points while hitting 2.1 triples this year. The shooting accuracy will fluctuate, and the counting stats won't be abundant, but in deeper leagues a guy like Morris is a decent player for the backend of your roster.