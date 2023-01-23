Week 15 of the fantasy basketball season is here, and we're closing in on the final stretch. If your leagues are anything like mine, you can feel the activity level ramp up on the waiver-wire as teams fight it out for seeding and playoff positioning. I always encourage maximizing production through streaming, but we're getting to the point in the season where you want to stash players who will be helpful when playoffs roll around. Here are five players I recommend snagging this week.

10-Team Leagues

PG: Alex Caruso, Bulls



Caruso has been hovering around a top-50 player over the past two weeks, and outside of his points and shooting percentage, he's producing monster stat lines: 1.2 triples, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game will help you across the board, and the Bulls play a four-game week beginning tonight.

12-Team Leagues

PF, C: Larry Nance Jr, Pelicans

Nance is armed with a four-game week beginning on Tuesday, but his health and availability on a night to night basis is always going to be a question mark. He's currently active, and over the last week he's been serving up his usual blend of across the board numbers: 5.8 points on 62.5 per cent shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks with less than one turnover per contest.

C: Jericho Sims, Knicks

Take a flyer on Sims, who hasn't missed a shot from the field in two games. Mitchell Robinson is on the shelf for at least a few weeks with a thumb injury, and Sims has logged 28 and 33 minutes in his last two appearances, respectively. His numbers won't dazzle, but his shooting efficiency, lack of turnovers and contributions in blocks and rebounds make him a decent streamer for the next little while.

14-Team Leagues

C: Mark Williams, Hornets



Keep an eye on Charlotte's first-round pick, who's now the first big man off the bench behind starter Mason Plumlee. His 17 points, six rebounds and five blocks against the Rockets last week demonstrated his upside, and with the Hornets tanking, they will have incentive to play him more down the stretch of the season.

PF, C: Precious Achiuwa, Raptors

Achiuwa is making the most of his minutes, recording consecutive double-doubles over the weekend while also averaging two steals and a block. O.G. Anunoby is currently out with an ankle injury, and even though Achiuwa isn't a like-for-like replacement, he figures to usurp most of those available minutes due to his defensive versatility. Based on the Raptors current struggles as a team and the possibility of a shakeup at the trade deadline, Achiuwa might be one player to consider for the bigger picture as well.