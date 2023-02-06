There's never a dull moment in the NBA. Stephen Curry's season may be in jeopardy with a leg injury, Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick, and we still have four days of potential league-altering deals that can be made by Thursday's trade deadline. In terms of fantasy, we're close enough to the finish line of the regular season that you will want to prioritize bigger picture value in your pickups, as opposed to immediate returns. Of course, if you're desperate to make the playoffs, you'll want to maximize your production, but if you're safe, you will want to cast an eye on the post-season. Here are five players I like in the short and long term.

10-Team Leagues



PG, SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors

Even without factoring Curry's absence, DiVincenzo is performing like a top-100 fantasy player. Over the past two weeks, 'The Big Ragu' is averaging 10.3 points on 52.2% shooting, 2.3 triples, 3.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals. DiVincenzo's playing time figures to swell past 30 minutes a night with Curry on the shelf, so it's fair to expect an increase in some of his counting stats. However, even if he continues to play at this level, he's worth an addition.

SG, SF: Cam Thomas, Nets

There isn't anything funny about the offensive explosion Thomas had against the Wizards on Saturday night: 44 points (16-23 FG, 4-5 3Pt) and five assists in just 29 minutes. He's not going to fill the stat sheet up, but Thomas can score in bunches and clearly isn't hesitant to shoot. With Kyrie Irving now out of the picture and an uncertain overall picture in Brooklyn, he's a speculative addition that may pay serious dividends for the rest of the season.

12-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Kenyon Martin Jr, Rockets

Martin has been inside the top-100 for the last two weeks. He's shooting 62.9% from the field, while averaging 13.3 points 8.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 blocks and turning it over less than once per game. The 2nd rounder from the 2020 draft is still only 22, and with the Rockets in tank mode, he may have a platform for playing time the rest of the way this season.

SG, SF: Pat Connaughton, Bucks



Connaughton has been a steady top-100 player for the last month, and he hasn't suffered statistically with the return of Khris Middleton from injury. Over the last 30 days, he's putting up 10.7 points, 2.7 triples, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals while shooting 50.9% from the floor. Connaughton's a steady cog in head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation, so his minutes are safe as he continues to contribute across the board.

14-Team Leagues

PF, C: Xavier Tillman, Grizzlies

Tillman has been the main benefactor of Steven Adams' absence, and will continue to be with Adams out for the foreseeable future. Since January 23rd, Tillman is averaging 7.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 62.5% from the field. Tillman should be on everyone's radar in deep leagues