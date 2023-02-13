We only have a few days left before a little breather in the form of the NBA All-Star break, and in most leagues, your head-to-head matchup will be split into two weeks. It's a tricky time because many coaches will take advantage of the break by letting key players rest in the leadup to get a little more of a vacation. As always, do your best to stock up on man games, but don't do it at the expense of a quality player. Here are five players to take a look at.

10-Team Leagues



SG, SF: Josh Green, Mavericks

Green is the perfect player to complement the new-look pairing of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in Dallas, as he's an excellent shooter who plays with high-energy. In Green's last five games as a starter, he's averaging 19.0 points on 58.3% shooting, 2.2 triples, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals. Moving forward, Green is going to get all the minutes he can handle, and has a legitimate chance of cracking the top-75 for the rest of the season.

SF, PF: Kenyon Martin Jr, Rockets



Martin has been in Houston's starting lineup for a month as a replacement for Kevin Porter Jr., who is sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury. Martin is producing nicely over the past 30 days: 14.9 points on 60.9% shooting, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He's a top-100 player over this span, and should be owned in all formats until proven otherwise.



12-Team Leagues

SG, SF: Josh Okogie, Suns

We've yet to see Kevin Durant a Sun yet, but Okogie's defensive prowess might make him the fifth starter alongside KD, DeAndre Ayton, Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Okogie's per-36 numbers translate into a viable fantasy player: 14.7 points, 1.5 triples, 8.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.2 blocks this season. His three-point shooting has never been consistent (28.0% in his career), but if he can stick enough open looks and do enough of the other dirty work, he has a chance to be relevant down the stretch.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Lakers

The conventional wisdom says Schroder will suffer with the arrival of D'Angelo Russell to Los Angeles, but the early returns on Schroder while sharing the backcourt were encouraging: 26 points on 58.3% shooting, including three triples on Saturday night against the Warriors. He's never been great at running the show on his own, so this new setup (with the eventual return of Lebron James) can leverage his ability as a shooter/scorer even more.

14-Team Leagues

SF, PF: Sam Hauser, Celtics

Hauser is an interim starter as long as Jaylen Brown is sidelined with a facial fracture, and he's recorded four-straight double digit point performances while also averaging 5.0 triples in those games. He's unlikely to give owners more than points and triples, but in deeper leagues he's worth a stream as long as Brown remains on the shelf.