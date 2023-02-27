Week 19 of the fantasy basketball season sees us officially head into the month of March, and playoffs are now right around the corner in head-to-head leagues. If you're under pressure to win this week, that's all that matters in terms of strategy. However, if you've solidified a postseason position, then it's a good idea to start casting an eye on who can help you in your playoff matchup.



It's all about immediate returns, so any player on who's slumping, injured or on a bad schedule needs to go. For example, De'Anthony Melton is a top-75 player this season, but hasn't been in the top 200 for the past month. If push comes to shove, he needs to be cut from your roster barring a quick turnaround. Another is Karl-Anthony Towns, who if you don't have an IR spot for, unfortunately cannot be waited on. With that said, there is a lot of help on the wire, so here are five players who can get you through the next seven days.



SG, SF: Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors

DiVincenzo is starting to become a regular in Fab’s Five, and he's still shamefully under owned in leagues. There is still no definitive date for Stephen Curry's return from a leg injury, and Andrew Wiggins is away from Golden State indefinitely due to personal reasons, so DiVincenzo will continue to be relied upon heavily. His performance in Sunday’s 109-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves is far too good for him to not be rostered: 21 points, four triples, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

PF, C: Kevin Love, Heat

Love posted a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double as a starter in his second game with the Heat, and it's clear Miami is short of quality bodies at this point. Provided he can stay healthy, Love's minutes should be in the mid-20s for his new team, so grab him if you're looking for points, rebounds and an occasional block.

PG, SG: Isaiah Joe, Thunder

Joe doesn't provide a ton of value outside of scoring and threes, but he's doing that extremely well in Oklahoma City. Filling in for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over the last two games, Joe is averaging 26.0 points and 5.0 triples, and has now hit four or more threes in five of the last seven contests. If production in these categories is of interest to you, swipe him off the wire.

SG, SF: Malaki Branham, Spurs

The Spurs have lost 16 straight games, and clearly have no desire to win games. This bodes well for the development of Branham, who will likely be able to showcase his game for the rest of the season in San Antonio. The good news is that he's been doing well playing big minutes. Over the last two weeks, Branham is in the top 75, averaging 19.3 points on 56.9 per cent shooting, 2.0 triples, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks

SF, PF: Nicolas Batum, Clippers

Batum is coming off a pair of impressive performances, averaging 15.5 points, 4.0 triples, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. With a Los Angeles Clippers back-to-back coming this Thursday/Friday, he should be in line for a larger role if Kawhi Leonard and/or Paul George sits, so look at him as a short-term stream.