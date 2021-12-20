We are in the thick of NBA fantasy mayhem.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the schedule and availability of players, with postponements and depleted rosters at every turn.

You've most certainly run into a situation where a player was intended to be streamed, only for said player to be placed into health and safety protocols. It's the reality of this stage of the season, so we can only do our best to ride the wave and try to maximize our pickups.

Here are five players to target for this light week.



**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

C JaVale McGee, Suns (10.8 per cent)

McGee has been a sneaky producer over the past two weeks: 14.5 points on 64.3 per cent shooting, 9.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in only 17 minutes a night. He will never see extended time on the court if the Suns are healthy, but he has proven to be effective in limited minutes as a rim runner. Phoenix has three games this week beginning on Tuesday, so snap him up if he's available.

SG, SF Max Strus, Heat (0.8 per cent)

As long as the Heat are without Jimmy Butler (tailbone) and Tyler Herro (right quad), Strus will be seeing big minutes. Over his past two games, Strus is averaging 28.0 points, 6.0 triples and 5.5 rebounds in 34 minutes a night. Miami has a 3-game week beginning on Tuesday, and Strus should be deployed until further notice

PF: Maxi Kleber, Mavericks (1.3 per cent)

Kristaps Porzingis exited Sunday's game against Minnesota with foot soreness, and his status going forward is uncertain. Kleber has been the main benefactor when Porzingis sits, and he hauled down 14 rebounds in 31 minutes against the Timberwolves. The Mavericks have a three-game week beginning on Tuesday, so plugging him in makes sense Porzingis sits.

PG: Facundo Campazzo, Nuggets (1.8 per cent)

Campazzo won’t do a ton of scoring, but anyone in need of a surge of dimes will find them here. Facu has been putting up seven assists per game over the past week while chipping in two steals. The Nuggets have a back-to-back on Wednesday/Thursday against the Thunder and Hornets, so an advantageous stream is there.

PG: Kemba Walker, Knicks (65.5 per cent)

He’s still owned in a lot of leagues, but it's worth seeing if he's available. After receiving 10 straight DNP-CD designations from Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, Thibs’ hand was forced to re-insert Kemba back into the lineup with New York so shorthanded on the perimeter. Walker responded with a nice line of 29 points, six rebounds, three assists and five triples against Boston on Saturday night. Kemba's long-term fantasy outlook is dire, but the Knicks have three home games this week and he will be playing heavy minutes.