The stretch run of the fantasy basketball league regular season is upon us, and some of the most competitive weeks await as GMs jockey for positioning in their leagues.

Here are my top streaming target recommendations for this week.

*Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.



10-Team Leagues

SG, SF: Otto Porter Jr., Warriors (9.9 per cent)

Porter doesn't overwhelm you in any category but offers up a potpourri of stats. Over the past month, Otto is averaging 9.8 points, 1.5 triples, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks. These numbers are top 40 during that span, and with Draymond Green on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks, Porter is poised to continue his production.

PF, C: Brandon Clarke, Grizzlies (40.2 per cent)

Clarke's been a top-100 player over the past month and started over Steven Adams last game. He's hit double figures in scoring in eight of his past nine games and has registered five multi-block games during that span. Add in an uber elite field goal percentage (68.1 per cent) with 6.3 rebounds, and that means Clarke shouldn't be on any wire.



12-Team Leagues

SG: Amir Coffey, Clippers (4.0 per cent)

Coffey has emerged as a starter with all the injuries the Clippers have sustained, and he's offering up decent value. Over the past two weeks, Coffey is averaging 12.6 points on 49 per cent shooting while chipping in 2.1 triples and 3.1 assists. Expect a roller coaster of production, but a consistent dose of playing times.

SF/PF: Jae Crowder, Suns (14.2 per cent)

Aside from a dud against the Heat, Crowder's been great since coming out of protocols: 12.0 points, 3.3 triples, 9.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals in nearly 30 minutes a night. Crowder's never going to be the model of consistency, but he's in a positive moment and is a fixture for playing time, especially with Cameron Johnson out with an ankle injury.



14-Team Leagues

SF/PF: Nasir Little, Trail Blazers (4.0 per cent)

Little shouldn't be impacted by the return of CJ McCollum, and he's hit double figures in four straight contests. He won't give you much aside from points and threes but can chip in occasionally with blocks and rarely turns it over.