FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension with safety Ricardo Allen, who could have become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

Allen has a combined six interceptions the last three seasons. He had 54 tackles and one interception last season.

The agreement with Allen continues general manager Thomas Dimitroff's promise to reach extensions with key starters before they can become free agents. The Falcons agreed to a five-year, $75 million extension with left tackle Jake Matthews on July 27. Dimitroff also hopes to reach a new deal with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

Allen, a fifth-round pick from Purdue in 2014, began his career as a cornerback on the Falcons' practice squad. He switched to safety in 2015, coach Dan Quinn's first season.

Details of the agreement with Allen were not immediately available.

