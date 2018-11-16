FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones is still not ready to play and will be inactive Sunday against Dallas.

Kicker Matt Bryant had a good week of practice and will be on Atlanta's game-day roster after missing the last three games with a sore right hamstring.

Coach Dan Quinn ruled Jones out after Friday's practice but hopes he will be ready when Atlanta plays Thursday at New Orleans. Jones returned to the active roster this week after spending two months on injured reserve with a broken right foot.

The Falcons (4-5) will face the Cowboys (4-5) with a defence that ranks third worst in yards allowed and fourth worst in scoring. Strong safety Keanu Neal's season ended in the opener, and free safety Ricardo Allen was lost for the season two weeks later.