ATLANTA — Falcons kicker Matt Bryant is likely to miss the next game against the New York Giants after straining his right hamstring making a 57-yard field goal.

Coach Dan Quinn said Monday that the Falcons are going to bring in another kicker by the time they return to practice this week. Giorgio Tavecchio, who was with the team at the end of the preseason, is among the candidates to fill in for at least one game.

The 43-year-old Bryant is one of Atlanta's most reliable offensive weapons. He has made all nine of his field goal attempts this season, including three from at least 50 yards.

His long kick Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped clinch a 34-29 victory. But Bryant immediately grabbed his hamstring, hobbled off the field and headed straight to the locker room.

The Falcons (2-4) face the New York Giants (1-5) next Monday night.

