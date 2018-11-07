The Atlanta Falcons signed pass rusher Bruce Irvin on Wednesday after he cleared waivers upon being released by the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders waived Irvin over the weekend, though he couldn't clear waivers until Tuesday. He signed a one-year deal with the Falcons on Wednesday, and while financial terms were not released, he is still owed $3.8 million from Oakland for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Penguins all expressed interest in Irvin once he cleared waivers, but he elected to reunite with Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who was his defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2013-2014.

“We know exactly how Bruce will fit into our team on the field, and just as importantly into our locker room,” Quinn said Wednesday, per the team's website. “He will add to our rotation along the defensive line, while adding to our pass rush. He is familiar with our scheme and we are familiar with his strengths, so we are looking forward to getting him on the field as soon as possible.”

Irvin played just nine snaps in the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night and was believed to be on the block prior to the trade deadline.

He had a $8 million salary with the Raiders, but had just three sacks and five quaterback pressures this season.