A fan suffered a medical emergency in the stands of the Ottawa Senators' game against the Florida Panthers Monday.

The fan was treated immediately by paramedics and team medical staff on site before being transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

According to a report from CTV Ottawa, paramedics said an 83-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest during the first period of the game and was taken to hospital in critical condition. Paramedics said the man was unresponsive upon arrival at hospital.

The Senators and Panthers went to their dressing rooms with the remaining time in the first period played after the intermission.