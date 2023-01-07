Time flies when you’re having fun.

And winning.

As a very profitable NFL regular season comes to a close, it’s time for us to try to build a little “momentum” heading into the playoffs with our TSN EDGE staff picks for Week 18.

As is the case every year, there is a lot left to be decided in the final week of the regular season, including everything from playoff spots to seeding, records and contract incentives.

All of these factors are worth considering when handicapping this weekend’s games.

We looked at some of those scenarios when making our FanDuel best bets for Week 18.

Eric Cohen: Denver Broncos -3 vs Los Angeles Rams

The final week of the NFL season is always very tricky. As a handicapper you need to be aware of every teams motivation and situation when it comes to playoff positioning and draft positioning. For example, why would the Chicago Bears want to beat the Minnesota Vikings this week? Chicago could get the first overall pick if they lose and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts. Every team will have a different motivation when they step onto the field on Saturday or Sunday.

You might be wondering why the 4-12 Broncos are a 3 point favourite against the 10-6 Chargers? Well, the Chargers are currently the 5 Seed in the AFC. They definitely want to stay there and match up with the winner of the AFC South in the Wild-Card round. The Chargers play at 4:25 pm EST while the Ravens and Bengals kick off at 1pm EST. If the Ravens lose to Cincinnati, the Chargers will be locked into that 5 spot. You would expect the Bengals will roll as the Ravens have no shot at winning the AFC North Division and the Bengals still have a lot to play for. Lamar Jackson has already been ruled out again and the Bengals are close to a double-digit favourite. Baltimore has looked awful on offence since Jackson went down.

You can also expect the Chargers will rest Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and any of their other starters that need a week off. The Broncos could have been found as an underdog early in the week but once the markets realized the situation the Chargers were in this line flipped. Russell Wilson and the Broncos have one last chance to show their home fans that 2023 will be different, while the Chargers will be looking to get this game over with and move on to the playoffs. One of my favourite things to do is to fade teams Week 18 that are locked into their playoff seeding that have nothing play for other than being healthy for a potential playoff run. Let’s ride one final time with the Broncos!!

Chris Amberley - Tennessee Titans +6.5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is the ultimate buy low, sell high spot. Nobody wants to touch the Titans after six straight losses, while bettors are falling all over themselves to wager on the Jags.

Yes, Jacksonville is on a nice little run winning four straight, but this line is at least 2.5 points too high.

Tennessee’s been decimated by injury over the second half of the season and were missing nine starters in Week 16 versus the Cowboys, including Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry.

Tannehill won’t be back anytime soon, but Joshua Dobbs looked like a major upgrade over Malik Willis against Dallas.

King Henry returns this week, as will multiple key defenders who will significantly impact this contest.

The Titans have had 10 days in between games, which is plenty of time for Mike Vrabel to whip them back into competitive shape.

Tennessee is 8-2 against the spread on extra rest since 2019, and 21-9 ATS under Vrabel when catching at least three points.

The Jags meanwhile, have not exactly excelled as favorites. They’ve lost six straight games outright as home favorites, and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight contests when laying points.

Evan Render - Minnissota Vikings -5.5 vs. Chicago Bears

This number has toggled between 5 and 7.5, and now back down to five and a half on FanDuel as I sit here right now. I like it at all of the above numbers. One of my favourite things to do when betting the NFL is backing a good team after they get absolutely embarrassed. Minnesota got totally shellacked at Lambeau last week. It was never a contest.

Fast forward one week and they get Nathan Peterman at the helm for a Bears squad that also might be the worst defensive unit in Football, making Minnesota’s look like the 2012 Seahawks.

This is a perfect buy-low spot on Minny entering the playoffs. Plus, Chicago is a Texans loss away from potentially grabbing that number one pick. Something to ponder if you’re a Bears fan. A loss goes a long way!

On the purple side, Minny gets Irv Smith back – another weapon for Kirk Cousins to add to his arsenal.

Justin Fields had problems moving the ball down the field on the Lions defence. How is Nathan Peterman scoring points? I don’t see it.

This has double-digit win written all over it. I’ll swallow the 5.5 points as Minnesota gets a nice blowout win before their likely playoff date with the New York Giants.

Vikings -5.5 is my best bet to wrap up the season.

Connor Ford: Evan Engram Over 52.5 Receiving Yards

Betting on the NFL in week 18 can be tricky. It’s important to make note of the teams that actually have something meaningful to play for and the teams that will rest their starters for the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly have a lot to play for on Saturday, as they’ll face the Tennessee Titans with a playoff berth on the line. I expect Evan Engram to be a big part of Doug Pederson's game plan.

Engram had just 16 yards last week as the Jags opted to rest their starters in the second half of a blowout win against the Texans. In the three games prior, he had become a key cog in Jacksonville’s offence, totaling 26 receptions and 337 yards. That includes a 162-yard performance against the Titans in week 14.

His huge day against the Titans was no fluke - they allow the most targets (8.4) and second-most yards (68.0) to the tight end position. While their run defence ranks among the best in the league, their pass defence can certainly be had. I expect the Jags to take advantage of that.

As an added bonus, Engram needs 61 receiving yards to cash in on a $200,000 incentive in his contract. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the Jags will target him for that sole purpose, Engram will certainly be aware of what’s at stake. Especially as a player on an expiring contract.

I’ll take Engram to go over his receiving total as my final Best Bet of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Luke Bellus: Houston Texans ML vs. Indianapolis Colts

I think the highlight of this season was when we cashed Colts moneyline in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

I was fully convinced they'd win that game and turn the season around.

They won the game, and nothing changed.

One head coach and three quarterbacks later, the Colts enter Week 18 as one of the more miserable football teams in America.

They're a bad football team that's been outscored 97-16 over their last 10 quarters of football and rank dead-last in point differential.

Sam Ehlinger is going to try his hardest on Sunday, and I love the dude I tweet that "We're Back" GIF once a month, but the Colts have scored just 19 points in the two games he's started this season and his total of 364 passing yards over three different games and 66 attempts is... not ideal.

This might be the worst game of the day, don't get that twisted. But AFC South football is almost never pretty and it would be very on brand for the Texans to be the worst team in football all year, only to win two or their final three games to finish with the second-worst record in the league, and let Chicago fall to 32nd.

Between you and I, I've taken a look at the "Lowest Points Scored" market on FanDuel this week and Indy at +2700 has my full attention.