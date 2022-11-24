Morning Coffee: Three FanDuel Best Bets For Three NFL Thanksgiving Day Contests ​Happy American Thanksgiving Day to all of you who celebrate! There aren’t many days on the calendar that are better than this one. Hopefully, whether or not you have the opportunity to celebrate with family, you have a chance to enjoy some good food and a whole lot of football.

As far as dessert goes, we’re hoping to help make everything just a little bit sweeter with a FanDuel Best Bet for each of the three NFL games on the slate.

Here’s the Morning Coffee for Thursday November 24th, 2022.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Bills At Lions

The Buffalo Bills have had to overcome a lot over the past few weeks.

First, they lost to the New York Jets in Week 9.

Then in Week 10, we spent seven days wondering who the Bills would start at quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings.

Josh Allen started and played well, but a critical error late in the game led to a 33-30 overtime loss.

Then in Week 11, the city of Buffalo was buried in a snow storm, and fans had to help the players get to the airport to take a flight to Detroit after their game was relocated.

Buffalo beat the Cleveland Browns 31-12.

However, after a game they didn’t look great in, the Bills headed back to Western New York for a short stay, then headed back to Detroit for their second game at Ford Field in four days.

Meanwhile, the Lions have won and covered in three straight games, scoring exactly 31 points in each of their last two wins over the Chicago Bears and the New York Giants.

D.J. Chark is back, DeAndre Swift is healthier than he’s been in weeks, and while I don’t think Detroit will upset Buffalo, I do think they have the potential to at least keep this game competitive and cover.

At the very least, the Bills should have to throw the football enough for my FanDuel Best Bet to cash.

I like Stefon Diggs to finish with 90+ receiving yards.

Look at how Stefon Diggs drops his shoulders & puts his head into Sean McDermott’s shoulder. X’s & O’s matter. Game management matters. And so does being able to connect with your players & truly lead them#BillsMafia #Bills #GoBills



pic.twitter.com/ryaXKP6rN9 — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) November 21, 2022

Diggs is coming off a season-low four catches for 48 yards on five targets against the Browns.

While he scored a touchdown, he seemed visibly frustrated by the lack of touches on the sideline during the game, so I’m expecting Allen to do his best to get his favourite target back on track against a defence that won’t be able to stop that from happening.

Diggs has gone for 100+ receiving yards in six games, and he’s topped this mark in seven of his 10 games overall this season.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah has already been ruled out for Detroit.

Following a rough couple of weeks for the team, I think Allen and Diggs get back on track in Detroit.

I’ll make Diggs 90+ receiving yards my FanDuel Best Bet for Bills at Lions.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Giants at Cowboys

Next up, the Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants in a key NFC East showdown.

The winner of this contest will move to within one game back of the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the division.

The Cowboys have covered only once in their past 11 American Thanksgiving Day games, but they’re a double-digit favourite against the Giants, and after last week’s blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings they should be feeling good about the opportunity to get a crucial win on a short week before going home to celebrate with their families.

In terms of a FanDuel Best Bet, I like Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz to finish with 40+ receiving yards.

Schultz has topped this mark in three of his past four games, and he’s had some success in the past against a Giants’ defence that has really struggled to defend the tight end position this season.

While Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott should have a decent work load once again this week, I like Schultz to play a key role for the Cowboys this afternoon.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Patriots at Vikings

If you spend enough time in this space, you’ll hear a lot about game script and the expectation for how teams will adapt to the situations they find themselves in.

Sometimes, the expectation is that the team in focus will be playing with the lead.

Other times, the expectation is that the team in focus will be playing from behind.

If you can find a player prop that you think has the potential to go your way regardless of whether the team is playing with the lead or playing from behind, it’s usually a decent spot.

That’s the case for me when it comes to my favourite player prop for tonight’s game between the Patriots and Vikings.

Rhamondre Stevenson had six catches for 56 yards in last week’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets.

He has 3+ catches in five straight games.

He’s gone off for 56+ receiving yards in three of them.

Tonight, Stevenson should be in line for a decent workload against a Minnesota defence that has struggled versus running backs in the passing game.

Rhamondre Stevenson in this Patriots offense: pic.twitter.com/g5YVNZq3ke — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) November 20, 2022

Stevenson has the highest share of his team targets since Week 7 of any running back in the league, and I think he sees 6+ pass targets for the fifth straight week tonight against the Vikings.

I’ll make Stevenson over 3.5 total receptions my FanDuel Best Bet for the night game.

Happy Thanksgiving to everybody who celebrates!

Hopefully, we can add some winners to the list of things that we are thankful for at the end of the day.