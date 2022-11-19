It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year to place a wager at FanDuel.

From the FIFA World Cup 2022 kick-off to the Grey Cup, the Abu Dhabi GP, ATP Finals, NFL Sunday games and everything in between, FanDuel Must-See Sunday on TSN is absolutely loaded from morning to night.

For those looking for an edge betting on the NFL this Sunday, we have locked in our FanDuel Best Bets for this week’s games.

Here are our TSN EDGE staff picks for NFL Sunday Week 11.

Domenic Padula: Washington Commanders -3 at Houston Texans

I’m going to be targeting a handful of player props again this week, but in terms of a side, I’ll take Washington -3 at Houston.

The Commanders just handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday Night Football.

They’ve won four of their past five games with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback to get back to .500.

Now they have a golden opportunity to make a playoff push with games against the Texans, Atlanta Falcons and then a home-and-home against the New York Giants.

Washington might not blow anybody out, but the Texans haven’t shown much fight with four straight losses by seven points or more.

I’ll take the Commanders -3 and hope that we don’t see a major regression following an impressive prime time win in Philadelphia.

Eric Cohen: Cincinnati Bengals -3.5 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Don’t think the Cincinnati Bengals have forgotten about their embarrassing Week 1 loss to the Steelers. Joe Burrow, in his first game after suffering a ruptured appendix in the pre-season threw 4 interceptions, including a pick 6 and yet if it weren’t for a missed extra point at the end of regulation, and a missed field goal in overtime the Bengals would have still beaten Pittsburgh. Instead they lost 23-20 causing myself and Luke Bellus to lose our minds on TikTok.

Well safe to say Burrow has certainly bounced back from that terrible performance and is once again playing at a very high level. He has thrown for 2535 yards and 18 touchdowns and has only thrown 2 interceptions since that week 1 debacle. The Bengals are coming off a 42-21 win over Carolina, a score that actually flatters the Panthers as Baker Mayfield scored a bunch of points in garbage time. The Bengals are fresh coming off a bye and are a much better team than the rebuilding Steelers.

We are getting a bargain spread here, probably because Ja’Marr Chase still is not ready to return, but with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd the Bengals have enough weapons for Burrow in the passing game. Also the last time we saw Joe Mixon on the field he went off for over 200 all-purpose yards and 5 touchdowns.

I used to worry about laying points with road teams in divisional games but as we have seen throughout the season home field advantage just isn’t what it used to be. Cincinnati won in Pittsburgh 24-10 last year and that was against a Steelers team that made the playoffs. I see myself yelling “Who Dey” a lot on Sunday as the Bengals win and cover on the road.

Evan Render: Dallas Cowboys -1.5

We are officially rolling again coming off of two great winning weeks, so lets keep it going.

The first thing people thought when they saw this line was “TRAP GAME”, and I’m here to plead to you that it isn’t.

Minnesota is a really good team – no doubt – but I don’t think this is a true one-loss Football team worthy of being favourites in this spot against the Dallas Cowboys. What’s the one thing Kirk Cousins struggles with? Pressure. And I’m not talking metaphorically. I’m referring to pressure in the pocket, off a blitz and up the middle, something the Dallas Cowboys do better than almost anybody in the NFL.

The strength of this team isn’t Dak Prescott or Zeke Elliott or anybody on the offensive side. It’s the defensive line. They can track down the quarterback fast, disrupting timing and rhythm in the process. I could see Kirk Cousin and the Vikings struggling with this on Sunday. After all, we saw him look like a replacement-level QB against the Eagles in week 2 when Philly just sent the house time and time again. It wasn’t even close. I expect more of the same this Sunday, with Dallas off a bad loss and the Vikings off an emotional game that they had absolutely no business winning.

Oh yeah, and Dallas has won each of their last three trips to Minnesota, if you’re into trends.

Give me Dallas at this reasonable price and lets keep it rolling.

Chris Amberley: Cowboys Over 25 Points

Regardless of their 8-1 record, don't let anyone tell you the Vikings are a true Super Bowl contender.

For starters, they've been incredibly lucky on both sides of the ball. How else do you explain an 8-1 record while getting outgained by an average of 25 yards per game?

Defensively, Minnesota ranks 29th in yards allowed, while only two teams surrender more production to enemy wide receivers.

That's good news for CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys, who enter play in Week 11 having scored 77 points in their past two games.

The Cowboys are 20th in total offence this season, but don't forget Cooper Rush started six of their first seven games.

Since Dak Prescott's return, the offence has been cooking, averaging the fourth most yards per contest in their last three outings.

Also working in favour of the Cowboys offence, is the fact that Minnesota's D was just on the field for 72 plays last week. They surrendered 486 yards and 30 points to the Bills, and would been blown out if not for four Buffalo turnovers.

Coming off their biggest win of the season, expect a letdown from the Vikings, especially on defence.

Connor Ford: Bengals -2 (Second Half)

If you’ve followed this Bengals team for most of the season, you might have seen this stat floating around: the Bengals haven’t allowed a touchdown in the second half.

That was true up until week 7. Despite the streak ending, they’ve only allowed six second half touchdowns since then - three of which came in a blowout against the Carolina Panthers.

While they don’t have many household names, they remain one of the more underrated defences in the NFL. They rank top-10 in DVOA and yards allowed, while allowing just 7.7 points in the second half. So why target them this week?

The Steelers are currently 30th in second half scoring, averaging just 6 points per game. That’s a bad sign, considering Pittsburgh is usually trailing and chasing points at the end of games.

The Bengals led the NFL with a 14-7 record (including playoffs) against the second half spread last season, including 9-1 on the road. That’s a trend that’s continued this year, as they’re 6-3 ATS in the second half.

Cincinnati should have a little extra motivation for this game. Remember that week one overtime loss to the Steelers? The Bengals probably believe they should have won that game, and I expect them to take care of business this time around. Especially off a bye week.

Bengals second half -2 is my FanDuel Best Bet for week 11.

Luke Bellus: Indianapolis Colts ML +240

Jeff Saturday has saved the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts aren't a bad team.

Their record says they are, but they're not.

Despite having the highest-paid offensive line in the league, the Colts O-Line has been an issue all season.

And then the best center in franchise history arrived to get them right.

Coming off a win against Vegas, I expect this Colts team to show up on Sunday with a lot of juice, in front of a crowd that is going to jacked up at kick off.

Don't get me wrong, I love this Eagles team. But I think this is the right time to be playing them.

They are banged up on both sides of the ball, at significant positions nonetheless, and are figuring some stuff out with their run defence.

Give me a re-energized O-Line and Jonathan Taylor against a team going through some issues with their run defence.

Give me the Colts.