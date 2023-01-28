Why Stephen A. believes Jalen Hurts still has something to prove

It all comes down to this.

There are four teams still in contention for football’s ultimate prize.

We get two games on one day to determine which teams will compete at Super Bowl 57.

Championship Sunday promises to be that much more interesting this time around.

None of the four remaining teams have shorter than +230 odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel right now.

It’s the first time in more than 45 seasons that no team has shorter than +200 odds to win it all entering Conference Championship week.

That parity is also reflected in FanDuel’s spreads for this week’s games, as the spreads for both games are under a field goal at the time of this publication.

Here are our TSN EDGE staff picks for Championship Sunday.

Domenic Padula: Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

No rookie quarterback in NFL history has ever won a Conference Championship game.

Enter Brock Purdy, the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Purdy, who has led the 49ers to playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, can become the first rookie quarterback ever to lead his team to the Super Bowl.

All he has to do is go to Philadelphia and beat the Super Bowl favourite on the road in January.

No big deal.

If he does it, it will be one of the most impressive stories of the season.

I don’t think he will.

The Eagles have recorded 75 sacks this season, including the playoffs.

That’s the most by any team in more than three decades.

Philadelphia’s defence has also registered multiple takeaways in seven straight games.

Purdy hasn’t turned the ball over so far, which is a good thing.

However, it also means we don’t know how he will respond if he does turn it over.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts looks to be as close to 100 per cent as Eagles’ fans could have hoped for following a late-season shoulder injury, and all of a sudden he’s the favourite to win Super Bowl MVP at FanDuel.

The Eagles’ offence is loaded with play makers including A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Miles Sanders and Dallas Goedert.

They also have something the 49ers’ offence doesn’t have: a quarterback that can make big plays with his legs.

While these are two of the best teams in the NFL, Hurts’ mobility, home field advantage and the extra rest that came with a playoff bye week should all work in Philadelphia’s favour.

I already locked in Eagles money line last Sunday.

For the sake of this column, give me Philly -2.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Championship Sunday.

Eric Cohen: Bengals +1.5 vs Chiefs

The Bengals have certainly come a long way from the team that walked into Arrowhead stadium and beat the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game. Cincinnati was a huge underdog in that game and trailed 21-3 late in the 2nd quarter. Including this years victory over Kansas City Joe Burrow is 3-0 head-to-head against a healthy Patrick Mahomes. This Sunday Burrow will look for his 4th straight win against Kansas City but I am not buying that Mahomes is healthy at all.

The video of Mahomes in practice looks great but to quote Apollo Creed’s trainer in Rocky IV, “he’s not a machine, he’s a man”. While Creed’s trainer was talking about Ivan Drago I feel the same way about Mahomes. No one can suffer a high ankle sprain and be anywhere close to 100% especially a quarterback who needs his mobility to make magical plays like Mahomes. If he was healthy I would probably lean Kansas City to avenge those three field goal losses to the Bengals but as you know I don’t feel he’s healthy enough.

The Bengals played a perfect game in Buffalo last week. Their beat up offensive line did everything to help Burrow get the ball out quick while he dissected the Bills secondary. All of Cincinnati’s skilled players showed up and the Bengals secondary held Buffalo to a measly 10 points. I don’t want to read too much into one week but the Bengals are extremely dangerous and motivated and are a much more talented team when you factor in the Mahomes injury. I grabbed the Bengals on Fanduel when the line came out at +3 but I am comfortable with the line where it is as I feel the Bengals will once again make themselves at home in “Burrowhead.”

Chris Amberley - Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers Under 46.5

There are plenty of reasons to envision a low scoring NFC Championship Game. For starters, the 49ers and Eagles rank first and sixth respectively on defence per DVOA.

San Francisco has held all but three of its opponents below 23 points, and nine of the past 12 teams they’ve faced have failed to reach 20 points.

Philly on the other hand, finished seventh in scoring defence and first in sacks. They have an absurd 18.9% sack rate on third down, and have the luxury of facing a rookie QB in Brock Purdy.

No rookie QB has ever won a conference championship game, while Purdy and the Niners struggled to create explosive plays against a similarly talented Cowboys defence last week.

Jalen Hurts meanwhile, has put up video game numbers this year, but a closer look at his stats suggest he beats up on bad teams.

Hurts started four games against top-14 defences, producing an average of 24 points per game. Against bottom-18 defenses, he led the Eagles to 32 points per outing.

Finally, both teams ranked top-nine in rushing attempts per game. Running the ball bleeds the clock, reducing the amount of plays that are run, and subsequently the amount of chances to score.

Evan Render: Isiah Pacheco over 48.5 rushing yards

We’ve got two great games this weekend, and full disclosure I’m on the Chiefs and 49ers, but don’t feel confident enough in either to make them my best bet. While looking up and down the Kansas City roster, I was trying to find who not named Travis Kelce could make the explosive plays needed. Isiah Pacheco’s name was right there. 48.5 rushing yards seems quite low for a player averaging 67 over his last six games, and this is without an ankle injury to Patrick Mahomes. Even if they run the ball 10% more because of Mahomes’ lack of mobility, that should be in line with his averages, which are way above this total on FanDuel.

Kelce will get his and Mahomes should make some dazzling plays like always, but I feel like Pacheco is the one who can keep the Bengals honest defensively, for the potential of an explosive play. For this reason, I think he has a big game and blows this number out of the water.

I’ve seen enough from the seventh round pick out of Rutgers to conclude he fits Andy Reid’s scheme perfectly, and that won’t change come Sunday.

Give me Isiah Pacheco over 48.5 rushing yards as my best bet, and Go Chiefs.

Connor Ford: Samaje Perine Over 15.5 Receiving Yards

I’ve been targeting running back receiving props against the Chiefs all season and I don’t plan to stop now.

The Chiefs allowed the most receptions and third-most receiving yards to running backs this season. Now they face a team in the Cincinnati Bengals that loves to involve their backs in the passing game.

With recent injuries to the offensive line, the Bengals have seemingly adapted their offence into quick and precise passing game. That was evident in their win over Buffalo last weekend. Since week 16, Joe Burrow has targeted running backs on 19.6% of his passes.

So why not target Joe Mixon? Although he’s the big name in this Bengals backfield, Perine has been more involved than you’d expect in recent weeks. He’s played at least 40% of the snaps in five of his last six games and has played only 4 less snaps than Mixon in these playoffs.

While I still expect Mixon to get his, it’s clear the Bengals want to keep Perine involved, especially in passing situations. Perine ran 40 routes to just 22 for Mixon over the last two weeks.

21 different running backs have had 16 or more receiving yards against the Chiefs defence this year. I expect a few more names on that list after this game.\

Luke Bellus: Patrick Mahomes Under 285.5 Passing Yards

Let's get this out of the way right off the top.

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league. If you want to debate that, talk to a tree.

However, in four career games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes has gone over this number just one time.

And that was, you know, playing not with a high-ankle sprain.

The talk all week is that the ankle looks fine, I'm sure it does in practice. But I'm curious to see how it looks after a few drives.

I think Patrick Mahomes could put on a heroic effort this week in a win and still go under the number.

Like Evan said, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Chiefs run the ball a little more.

Try to keep that Cincinnati offence off the field as much as possible.

We hear it about Mahomes all the time, "Keep him on the sideline and he can't beat you." This week, the same can be said about Joe Burrow.

I know people don't like taking unders, but this number is too high.