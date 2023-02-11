Over the past two decades, 11 Super Bowls have been decided by exactly one score.

The expectation is that we could see another close game this time around, as the Philadelphia Eagles are a 1.5-point favourite against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57 at FanDuel.

The Eagles might have the more talented roster, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, and he has just enough help to keep the spread for Sunday’s game below a field goal.

As we’ve done all season, it’s time to get the gang together one last time with our final best bets column of the year.

Shout out to anyone who tailed and showed their support along the way.

It was an unforgettable season.

Here are our FanDuel Best Bets for Super Bowl 57.

Domenic Padula: Kenneth Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards

I recommended this prop when the number was 16.5 at FanDuel last week, and I still like the over at 19.5.

Gainwell averaged 9.3 yards per carry for 112 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the Divisional Round.

His averaged dipped to 3.4 yards per carry in the NFC Championship, but he still finished with 48 yards on 14 attempts in a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Next up, Gainwell should see a decent number of touches against a Kansas City defence that can be susceptible versus the run.

Will he see 12 or 14 touches again in the Super Bowl?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

If he sees a third of the number of touches that he had against the 49ers two weeks ago, Gainwell would need to average only 4.0 yards per carry to go over on his rushing yards prop.

He’s been the Eagles’ best running back in the playoffs, and his play has been so good that I’d be surprised if head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t give him 8+ touches on Sunday.

While I liked it better at 16.5, I still think Gainwell has no problem going over the updated number.

Give me Gainwell over 19.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Super Bowl 57.

Eric Cohen: Patrick Mahomes under 294.5 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. No one is going to argue that (and if they do they are wrong). That being said this passing number is set too high. Not because Mahomes isn’t special but because of the defence he will be facing.

You can make the argument that Philadelphia’s top ranked pass defence never faced a quarterback like Mahomes this season, but they gave up just over 208 yards per game in the regular season. In the playoffs they got even better holding Daniel Jones to 135 passing yards and Brock Purdy to 23 yards as they injured him early in the game. Philadelphia’s dynamic duo of Darius Slay and James Bradberry will have major advantages on whatever beat up Chiefs wide receiver they are covering. The only Chiefs pass catcher I envision having a big day against this defence is their tight end Travis Kelce and that won’t be enough to put this number in jeopardy.

It's not just the ball hawks in the secondary, it’s also the pressure the Eagles generate up front. While Mahomes should be more mobile than he was against the Bengals two weeks ago, he could very well struggle eluding the rush from a defence that led the NFL in sacks this season. Including playoffs they have 78 sacks, 3rd most in NFL history!! They had 4 players record double-digits in sacks and sacked opposing quarterbacks on more than 10 percent of their pass attempts. Bottom line, Mahomes won’t have time to wait for his receivers to get open to put up a big passing day.

In Mahomes previous 2 Super Bowl’s he faced a dominant 49ers defence and despite putting up 31 points he threw for 286 yards. Against the Buccaneers stout defence he threw for 270 yards. Philadelphia allowed a quarterback to go over 294.5 yards just once in 19 games this season. I feel confident win or lose Mahomes will not be able to go over this number on Sunday.

Chris Amberley: Will either team convert a 4th down in their own territory - Yes +120

My favorite wager for Super Bowl 57 is “yes” on whether either team converts a 4th down in their own territory.

Only one team averaged more 4th down conversions than Philly this season, and the Eagles were 3-for-3 on 4th down in the NFC Championship Game.

They went for it on 4th and short against the 49ers on their own side of the 50, something they’ve showed an appetite for doing all campaign. They boast the league’s number one rushing attack, and Jalen Hurts’ sneaks are as automatic as anything in football.

With Patrick Mahomes on the other side, you can bet the Eagles will stay aggressive all game in an effort to keep the ball out of his hands.

The Chiefs aren’t as aggressive as Philly, but they did post the second best 4th down conversion rate this season.

Andy Reid is arguably the best play caller in football, and with the MVP at his disposal, you can expect him to be more willing to gamble in the biggest game of the year.

The chances of a successful 4th down conversion in your own territory increase dramatically in the final minutes of a close game, and oddsmakers expect this contest to come down to the wire.

Evan Render: Isiah Pacheco over 16.5 receiving yards

This number has been bet up by the public over the course of the week, so I’m not thrilled with where it’s at now but I still do feel like its low considering the high potential for Isiah Pacheco in this spot.

He was a monster in the air against the Bengals going for 59 yards on 5 receptions. There’s a reason this was the case.

Mahomes was hurting and had to get the ball out quick. He wasn’t able to do his typical scramble improvisation plays that get the defence twisted into a pretzel. This week he’s facing the best defensive unit in the league. Philly has the best pressure rate in the NFL and the most sacks. Even though he’s clearly healthier now than two weeks ago, he’ll have less time to throw, causing him to dump the ball off short to his running backs.

I could see Pacheco hitting the 25-30 yard mark and this Chiefs offence running smoothly via death by 1000 cuts, not big stretch plays down the field.

Give me Isiah Pacheco over 16.5 receiving yards as my best bet, and Go Chiefs.

Connor Ford: Travis Kelce Anytime TD

After a hot start to the season, my best bets have cooled off as of late. Let’s keep things simple for the Super Bowl and bet on one of the greatest tight ends ever to do what he does best - find the end zone.

Usually I like to dive deep into the analytics and look for angles that may have gone unnoticed. But sometimes you don’t have to look that hard. Kelce’s raw numbers jump off the page.

The four-time All-Pro has found the end zone in ten of his last 12 playoff games, racking up 14 total touchdowns during that span. Big time players show up in big time moments. It’s just that simple when it comes to Kelce. The connection he has with Patrick Mahomes is already the stuff of legends.

When the Chiefs get into the red zone, it’s no secret who Mahomes is looking to go to, yet teams still can’t stop it. Kelce led the NFL with 32 targets inside the 20-yard line. To no surprise, Kelce has the most red zone targets in the postseason as well, demanding a whopping 66.7% team target share.

Although Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster logged full practices on Friday, it’s hard to believe that they’ll be 100% healthy coming off their recent injuries. I expect Mahomes to lock in on his favourite target in biggest game of the year.

Luke Bellus: Ride with the TSN Edge Squad +1550

I'm really looking forward to watching this game, but I haven't been looking forward to betting it.

Every part of me thinks the Eagles win this game, but that Mahomes dude is kind of nice.

So I'm punting on a pick this week, and riding with my team to end the season.

A Same Game Parlay of Dom, Cohen, Evan and Connor's picks (sorry Chris, I can't SGP that prop) pays +1550, and I'm game.

It's the final game of the season, so let's go out riding with this team that has made us all some nice coin this year.

If you really want to hold me to a pick, let's go with Kenneth Gainwell Over 12.5 receiving yards and Heads as the coin toss result.