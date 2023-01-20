We are down to the Elite Eight in the NFL.

Of course, there aren’t many people who would call the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars elite.

The Giants and Jaguars both entered this season with win totals that would imply losing records at FanDuel.

While both teams overachieved by getting this far, they are the only two remaining teams that could be found at longer than +900 odds to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.

New York is +2500 to win it all.

Jacksonville is +3300 to win it all.

The Giants and Jaguars will look to continue their improbable runs as underdogs on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively.

Could either team pull off the upset?

On Sunday, we’ll get a couple of heavyweight fights as the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals, while the San Francisco 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys.

We went back to work looking for more winners at FanDuel for this weekend’s games.

Here are our TSN EDGE staff picks for the NFL Divisional Playoffs.

Domenic Padula: Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 at Buffalo Bills

I picked the Bengals to win Super Bowl 57 before the playoffs started.

While I liked the pick a lot better before Cincinnati lost three of its five starting offensive linemen, I still believe this team is talented enough to go the distance.

Joe Burrow will face a daunting challenge, but that was the case a year ago when he led the Bengals to playoff wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Chiefs on the road to the Super Bowl, and that experience should help him this weekend in Buffalo.

More importantly, Cincinnati is getting 5.5 points at FanDuel.

The Bengals are 8-0 against the spread in their past eight games as an underdog.

Joe Burrow is 13-2 ATS as an underdog of three points or more in his career.

Cincinnati is 5-1 ATS in its last six playoff games overall.

Even if they don’t pull off the upset, I think the Bengals will keep this game close.

Give me Cincinnati +5.5 as my FanDuel Best Bet for the NFL Divisional Playoffs.

Eric Cohen: Gabe Davis over 56.5 receiving yards.

There is reason they are calling Buffalo’s number 2 receiver “Big Game” Gabe Davis!!!

After a pedestrian regular season Davis had another monster playoff performance against Miami last week compiling 113 receiving yards and a touchdown. Of course his previous playoff game in last years Divisional round was his epic 201 yard 4 touchdown performance. I am not sure what it is about post-season football that brings out the best in Davis but I am going to keep riding this trend.

Now of course you have to look at what the other team brings to the table. The injuries on the Bengals offensive line are well documented but what about the secondary? After Chidobe Awuzie suffered a season ending ACL injury, the Bengals were forced to thrust rookie Cam Taylor-Britt into a starting role alongside Eli Apple. Earlier this year the Bengals benched an ineffective Apple before needing him after the Awuzie injury. Apple was banged up last week versus the Ravens forcing rookie Dax Hill into the game until Apple came back. When Apple returned he was ineffective and burned on a few deep balls. None of this sounds promising for the Bengals against Josh Allen and his weapons.

Joe Burrow is able to make up for the injuries on the offensive line and is so talented that he is able to perform at a high level despite not having the protection other elite quarterbacks have. The same can’t be said about the Bengals secondary. I expect both Stefon Diggs and Davis to have huge days and I am playing Davis because the number is so much lower. I have no idea how the Bengals plan on stopping these two receivers with unproven rookies and a banged up Apple. Take the over in Davis’ receiving yards in what is expected to be a high scoring game.

Evan Render: Travis Kelce anytime TD -140

I don’t have a particular edge on any side or total this week, unless there’s some crazy movement heading into the weekend. As of now, this is the bet I like the most.

The number shows an implied probability of 58% for Kelce to find the end zone. He has 12 touchdowns in 15 playoff games in his career. Kansas City’s team total on FanDuel is 31.5, meaning they’ll likely score at least four touchdowns as a team in this game. I’d price this more towards the -170 -> -180 range, so we’re getting a good figure. I know it’s not a bold call to say the best tight end in the NFL is going to find the end zone, but this is a great price to get behind to start the Divisional round, which in my mind is always the toughest to handicap.

Nobody on Jacksonville can guard him between the 20’s, and nobody can guard him in the red zone. It’s just a matter of Patrick Mahomes calling his number in the end zone. If history is any indication, there’s absolutely a greater than 58% chance of this happening.

Give me Travis Kelce anytime TD as my best bet. Hey, why not even sprinkle a bit on +650 to score the first touchdown.

Divisional Round Best Bet – Travis Etienne Over 18.5 Receiving Yards

Full disclosure, I don’t like betting overs on player props. There’s so much less room for error than betting unders.

However, every so often an over comes along that’s too good to pass up. That’s how I feed about Travis Etienne’s receiving prop.

Sure, his pass game usage has been disappointing at times, but don’t forget this is a guy who caught 102 passes in college, averaging over 11 yards per reception.

Last week in the Wild Card Round, Etienne played 86.4% of the Jaguars offensive snaps, and ran a route on 40 of Trevor Lawrence’s 49 drop backs.

Etienne led all running backs this season by averaging 10.1 yards after the catch. He easily cleared this number against the Chiefs in their Week 10 matchup, and KC has been hemorrhaging production to enemy RB’s all season.

KC allowed the fourth most receiving yards to opposing running backs. Their defense generates pressure on the QB at the league’s fifth highest rate, and the best way for Lawrence to beat the heat will be through check downs and designed screen passes to Etienne, the team’s most explosive player.

Connor Ford: Trevor Lawrence Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns

Trevor Lawrence is coming off a gutsy performance, leading the Jaguars to a historic comeback win over the Chargers in his first playoff game. If he was able to pull that off, then two touchdowns shouldn’t be too much to ask for.

Admittedly, Lawrence had been lacking in the touchdown department prior to last week, throwing just one in his last three regular season games. That being said, I love this matchup against Kansas City.

The Chiefs may be the favourites to win the Super Bowl, but their defence has been leaky at times, particularly in the passing game. They allowed the second-highest red zone touchdown rate (67.3%), which led to them giving up a league-leading 33 passing touchdowns this season. Opposing quarterbacks threw at least two touchdowns in 12 of the Chiefs’ 17 games.

It’s no secret that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to blitz, especially in big games. Lawrence thrived against the blitz this season, throwing 11 touchdowns with a 107.8 passer rating. Both marks were among the best in the NFL.

Don’t get me wrong - I’m not predicting an upset win for the Jags. In fact, an early Chiefs lead would be welcomed. If the Jaguars have to chase points, that only works in my favour. Keep in mind, Jacksonville ranked top ten in Pass Rate Over Expectation, so the volume should be there regardless.

I’ll take Trevor Lawrence to throw two touchdowns as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Deebo Samuel - Over 75.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

I love Deebo Samuel to go over this number.

He's gone flying over it in six-straight playoff games.

One of those games happen to be in this exact spot, last year, when he had 10 carries for 72 yards and 3 catches for 38 yards in a win over Dallas.

Last week Samuel did it mostly through the air with 6 receptions for 133 yards and 3 carries for 32 yards added on the side.

His nine touches last week are consistent with the numbers we've seen in previous playoff appearances, a good sign with Christian McCaffrey in the mix this year eating up a lot of volume.

Sunday night should be a great game, I expect Dallas to challenge the 49ers, and late when San Fran needs a big play, Deebo Samuel is normally there to make it happen.