If the past few days are a sign of things to come, it might be a good idea to keep an eye out for the opportunity to live bet a team down double-digits in the fourth quarter on Sunday at FanDuel.

Or, maybe not.

Either way, the previous editions of Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football gave us some interesting finishes, to say the least.

First, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from down double digits in the final minutes to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday Night Football.

At the time, Baker Mayfield was still a member of the Carolina Panthers’ organization.

He was picked up off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams the following day.

A couple of nights later, Mayfield led the Rams to a double-digit comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

The final score? 17-16.

Will we see a similar situation play out on Sunday?

Hopefully for those of us betting sides pre-game, we don’t end up on the wrong side of one of those fourth-quarter comebacks.

Here are our TSN EDGE staff picks for Week 14 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Cincinnati Bengals -5.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Joe Burrow has never beat the Cleveland Browns.

He’s 0-4 in his career against them.

That will change on Sunday.

Coming off four straight wins, Cincinnati is a 5.5-point favourite for this week’s showdown with the AFC North rival Browns.

I understand Burrow has struggled against this particular opponent, but the Bengals just beat the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, so I expected this spread to be seven points or higher.

Remember, the Browns didn’t score a single offensive touchdown in a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans last week.

I don’t expect Cleveland to get 3+ touchdowns from its defence and special teams again this week.

I’ll bet on Burrow to get his first career win over the Browns and cover as a 5.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

Eric Cohen: Jared Goff over 269.5 passing yards:

The Detroit Lions have covered in 5 straight games which is a probably a big reason why at 5-7 they are actually favoured against a 10-2 Minnesota Vikings team. Another reason is that after beating the Packers by double-digits Week 1 the Vikings have won their last 9 games by 8 points or less. It is pretty remarkable the Lions are a bigger home favourite this week than they were last week against the now 4-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The eye ball test doesn’t lie and it’s clear the Vikings have some real weaknesses, none bigger than their pass defence. They rank last in the NFL in this category giving up almost 284 passing yards per game. When these 2 teams played in September in Minnesota, the Vikings erased a double-digit deficit in the 4th quarter to beat the Lions by 4. Goff still threw for 277 yards in the loss.

Most recently the Vikings pass defense has been even worse despite finding ways to win. In last week’s victory over the Jets, Mike White threw for 369 yards. The previous week Mac Jones threw for 382 yards in a Patriots loss. Pretty much every quarterback that has faced this Minnesota secondary has had success throwing the ball and I see no reason why Goff won’t have a huge day facing this defence for the second time this season. Detroit’s offensive weapons are finally healthy and in a game that should be very high scoring it’s very likely Goff goes way over this passing number.

Chris Amberley: Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Under 46.5

Outdoor divisional games are 62-38-1 to the under over the last two seasons, including 26-11-1 this year.

Cleveland is the eighth most run heavy team in the league, and considering how Deshaun Watson looked in his Browns debut, we should expect a heavy dose of the run game from Cleveland.

Watson completed just 12 of 22 passes versus the Texans and was reportedly confused by the different looks Houston game him.

If he can’t figure out the league’s 26th ranked defence, good luck against a Bengals unit that just made the Chiefs look mortal.

The Bengals meanwhile, will get Joe Mixon back this week and should be incentivized to deploy a run heavy approach as well. That’s because the Browns are the second worst run defence per DVOA.

Running the ball is less efficient than throwing and bleeds the clock dry. Exactly the recipe we want when betting an under.

Cleveland has dominated this matchup in the past, winning five straight in the series, including four in a row against Joe Burrow. The former number one pick has led Cincy to just 13 and 16 points in the last two meetings, throwing four picks along the way.

Connor Ford: Ezekiel Elliott Anytime Touchdown

Ezekiel Elliott may not be the elite running back that he once was, but he’s been finding the end zone with consistency over the last few weeks.

The former All-Pro has seven touchdowns over his last five games. When the Cowboys get near the goal line, they’re handing it off to Zeke more often than not.

Over the past eight weeks, Elliott is tied for the second-most rush attempts inside the five-yard line with eight carries, despite missing two games. Only Jamaal Williams has more (15).

The matchup this week could not be more ideal. The Cowboys host the Houston Texans as 17.5-point favourites. Anyone who has watched the Texans this year knows how lousy their run defence is. They rank first in rushing yards allowed and have given up 14 rushing touchdowns - the second most in the NFL.

While Tony Pollard has proven to be the more explosive back, Zeke’s workload remains healthy. He’s seen 15+ carries in four straight games and has ten red zone touches to just five for Pollard over the last three weeks.

I’ll take Ezekiel Elliott to score a touchdown as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Derrick Henry 2+ Touchdowns

The Tennessee Titans are leading the AFC South, and just fired thier General Manager.

If that doesn't tell you this team has goals much greater than the eye can see, than I don't know what does.

The Titans enter this game on the heels of back-to-back losses, meanwhile, Henry has only had 28 carries in their last two games. So I expect a bigger work load for him today against a Jags franchise he has dominated.

The running back has 15 touchdowns in 11 games against Jacksonville, however 12 of those have come in the last six meetings between the two teams.

It's December, so for Jacksonville it means it's time to book vacations for after the season, in Tennessee it means let Derrick Henry get things back on track.

He finds the endzone today, twice.