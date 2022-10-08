What is the best bet in Cincinnati-Baltimore?

The more things change, the more some things stay the same in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons are a perfect 4-0 against the spread.

The Detroit Lions are a perfect 4-0 to the over.

The Denver Broncos have been a major letdown in prime time.

While the Broncos stumbled again on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, the six of us all expect a very different brand of football for the most part this Sunday.

Here are our FanDuel Best Bets for Week 5 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Devin Singletary over 16.5 receiving yards

The Bills want to avoid any more serious injuries and try to get to their Week 6 showdown against the Chiefs in the best shape possible, and the best way to do that is to keep things simple as a double-digit favourite against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jamison Crowder, Jake Kumerow and Dawson Knox are all out for Buffalo.

Isaiah McKenzie is in concussion protocol.

Gabe Davis practiced in full this week but is coming off an ankle injury that forced him to miss a game in Week 2.

While the wide receiver core is banged up, Singletary has stepped up for the Bills with 47+ receiving yards in back-to-back weeks.

Singletary’s 17 targets over the past two weeks is the most among NFL running backs over that span.

He accounted for 83.3 per cent of the total touches by Buffalo backs in Week 4.

I think Josh Allen leans a little more on Singletary again this week, and he goes well over 16.5 receiving yards for the third consecutive week.

Singletary over 16.5 receiving yards is my FanDuel Best Bet.

Evan Render Best Bet- Tampa Bay Team Total Over 28 (-110)

My best bets are 4-0 to start the season. The goal is 17-0. Why not us?

This is the healthiest the Bucs have been all season and I think it’s time to take advantage.

We could swallow 9.5 points in a game that most people (including myself) expect to be a blowout, in a spot that Brady hasn’t lost since 2001. Yes, you heard that correctly. Tom Brady hasn’t lost three consecutive games since 2001. I was seven years old. Facebook was still three years away.

Tampa Bay isn’t losing this weekend, but the question remains – How many points will they score?

Answer: a lot. This could get into the 30’s and 40’s with relative ease.

Brady and this Bucs’ offence have absolutely feasted on the Falcons since his arrival in 2020. They’ve scored at least 31 points in each meeting, averaging over 38 in the four divisional games. Atlanta doesn’t generate much of a pass-rush, and they’re best corner AJ Terrell will have his hands full with a pick-your-poison type offence on the Buccaneers side.

Atlanta has also surrendered the ninth most passing yards through four weeks, and they haven’t exactly matched up against Peyton Manning and John Elway in their primes…

Jameis Winston

Matthew Stafford

Geno Smith

Jacoby Brissett

These are the quarterbacks that the Falcons have allowed to slice and dice their way up the field.

I’m higher on the Falcons relative to market - and truly feel this is a much-improved team, but I simply can’t envision a scenario where Tom Brady and this Buccaneers offence can’t score 28+ points against a bad defence in a spot we routinely see them succeed.

This number is too low. Give me the Buccaneers team total over 28 (-110) on FanDuel.

Eric "The Big E" Cohen: Bengals +3.5 at Ravens

With all the close games we are seeing in the NFL I will take the hook the Bengals and grab the 3 and a half points in what should be a very close game.

The Bengals crushed the Ravens in both meetings last year scoring 41 points in both victories. Joe Burrow and his receivers had a field day with the Ravens secondary and through 4 weeks it doesn’t look like Baltimore has been able to fix those issues blowing huge double-digit leads in both home losses to Miami and Buffalo. Baltimore’s secondary is allowing over 353 passing yards per game which is last in the NFL.

I don’t think anything has changed with the matchup advantages that the Cincinnati offence has. Burrow should have open receivers throughout and I don’t see Baltimore getting enough stops to win this game by more than a field goal.

The Bengals started the year 0-2 but they clearly gave away the game to Pittsburgh and all of the sudden that loss in Dallas doesn’t look nearly as bad as the Cowboys haven’t suffered defeat since Week 1.

Cincinnati is the more balanced team and I will ride with the Bengals at this number.

Pick Bengals +3.5

Chris Amberly: Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots Under 45.5 Points

Believe it or not, the Lions are the NFL’s highest scoring team.

All four of their games have reached at least 52 points, with three of them eclipsing the 60 point mark.

Surely, we should be betting over 45.5 in their Week 5 matchup with the Patriots right? Wrong.

Detroit has played exclusively in a dome so far, but now they have to go outside to Foxborough.

Jared Goff has severe indoor/outdoor splits, especially since joining the Lions. Goff’s completion percentage drops by 5% outdoors, while his average yards per game dips by 19 yards.

To make matters worse, his top two playmakers, D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, are either doubtful or questionable.

That spells trouble against Bill Belichick, who has owned Goff in the past. Belichick’s defences have held him to 12 points and 175 yards per outing in three career meetings, recording four picks and nine sacks.

Offensively, the Pats are going to bleed the clock dry. Only seven teams run the ball more often than New England, and we can expect an even bigger dose of the ground game this week.

That’s because under centre is either going to be a hobbled Mac Jones, or an inexperienced Bailey Zappe.

Connor Ford: Breece Hall Over 15.5 Receiving Yards

Breece Hall is slowly but surely taking over as the lead running back for the New York Jets.

The second-round rookie played a season-high 66% of the snaps in week four, while Michael Carter saw his snap share drop below 50% for the second straight week.

Hall has seen the second-most targets among running backs so far, trailing only Austin Ekeler with 27 this season. He’s posted elite numbers in a variety of metrics that I look for:

4th in Yards Per Catch (7.5)

2nd in Targets Per Route Run (3.15)

1st in ADOT (4.7)

What intrigues me the most about Hall’s receiving prop is the favourable matchup. The Miami Dolphins have allowed nearly 300 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 31st in the NFL. They’ve also given up the 8th-most receiving yards to running backs.

On the offensive side, the Jets are not afraid to air it out. They lead the NFL in pass attempts per game (48.2), with 27.5% of their targets going to the running back position, the fourth-highest mark in the league.

With his workload on the rise, Hall can easily eclipse his receiving total with one or two catches on Sunday. Give me the over on his receiving yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: Seattle Seahawks +5.5 vs. New Orleans Saints

Give me Geno Smith.

The Seahawks have been a lot more competitive this season than I think we all expected them to be.

And now I'm on them this week as sizeable underdog against a Saints team that is once again starting Andy Dalton at quarterback.

Did you watch Dalton last week? It wasn't pretty.

Yes, the Saints will get Alvin Kamara back from injury this week, but I don't think it'll be enough.

To be honest, my play on this game will be Seahawks on the moneyline. But for the sake of trying to find a winner, let's just take the 5.5 points.