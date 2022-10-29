Each and every week there are things that happen in the NFL that catch football fans completely off guard.

Last week, the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, then beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a double-digit underdog on Sunday.

That wasn’t the only notable upset in Week 7.

Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks took down Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers with a 37-23 win.

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders upset Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 23-21.

Then on Monday Night Football, Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears shocked the New England Patriots with a 33-13 win on the road.

Oftentimes, the difference between winning and losing comes down to one or two plays in a game.

However, that wasn’t the case for the Seahawks, Commanders and Bears, which each led by nine points or more at one point or another.

Fortunately for those of us that give out picks in this column, we avoided those upsets as we went 5-1 with our TSN EDGE staff picks.

Can we run it back and deliver another winning Sunday?

Here are our FanDuel Best Bets for Week 8 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Dallas Cowboys -10 vs. Chicago Bears

Justin Fields and the Bears deserve all of the credit in the world for what they did to the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Fields rushed for 82 yards a game-high 82 yards and threw for 179 yards and a touchdown on the road against a defence is still coached by Bill Belichick, despite being not nearly as talented as it was in previous years.

However, Fields and company will face a much tougher test this week against the No. 2 defence in the NFL by DVOA.

The Cowboys lead the league in sacks and rank fifth in turnovers.

For as impressive as Fields looked against the Patriots, this is a nightmare match-up for a team that is on the road again on a short week with a very shaky offensive line and a lack of playmakers outside of its quarterback.

Meanwhile on defence, Chicago will have to deal with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

As if the travel isn’t tough enough, the Bears traded away the heart and soul of their defence in Robert Quinn, who was excellent for them against New England.

Prescott knocked off the rust in last week’s 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, and each of the Cowboys’ last three wins have been by 12 points or more.

I bet Dallas -9.5 earlier in the week and like the Cowboys up to -10 in this spot.

Eric Cohen: Jaylen Waddle over 67.5 receiving yards

I am very surprised we are getting a number under 70 yards for Jaylen Waddle when the Dolphins travel to play indoors at Detroit. Waddle has gone over this number in 5 of his 7 games this season. He has averaged almost 89 receiving yards this season!! Only Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Justin Jefferson have more receiving yards than Waddle does this season.

The Dolphins should put up big numbers through the air in the friendly confines of Ford Field. The last 2 visiting quarterbacks to play in Detroit both had monster passing days as Carson Wentz threw for 337 yards and Geno Smith threw for 320 yards. This game is expected to be high scoring with a total of 51.5 so good chance Tua Tagovailoa will be airing it out in the second half as well.

I like Tagovailoa, Hill and Waddle to all put up big offensive numbers against the Lions defence but the value is definitely with Waddle. Hill’s receiving number is 90.5, while you are getting Waddle’s 23 yards under that. It’s is also very likely the Lions will try to put their shutdown cornerback Jeff Okudah on the NFL’s leading receiver Hill, leaving Waddle with some great opportunities. Waddle doesn’t need many catches to top this number as he averages 18.3 yards per catch.

Expect a shootout in Motown and another big performance from Jaylen Waddle.

Evan Render: Raiders at Saints over 49.5

Full disclosure this number opened at 47.5 and has moved up to 49.5 at FanDuel, but yet, I still love the over. I don’t see how any of these teams will get stops. I’ll start with the Raiders defense:

They rank dead last in opponent passer rating, dead last in takeaways and dead last in sacks. They’re not creating pressure and are allowing below average quarterbacks to exploit them. Andy Dalton should have all day to throw to his depleted receiving crop, which concerns me a little bit, but a healthy Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave should be enough to put up points.

Then there’s the Raiders’ offence, which includes some of the biggest name in the sport at their positions. The Saints defensively have been one the leagues biggest disappointments this season. Now they face a Las Vegas team who’ve put up 29 points or more over their last three games, and seem to be finding their groove on that side of the ball. Keep in mind no Marshon Lattimore on the back end for New Orleans, so Derek Carr should be able to carve up the New Orleans secondary and put up some touchdowns instead of field goals.

Both teams rank in the top 10 in points for this season. Weather will have no factor in this one inside the dome in New Orleans. There’s a variety of reasons why we could have a shootout on our hands. I could see this game scoring well into the 50’s, cashing the over on 49.5.

Raiders/Saints over 49.5 is the play.

Chris Amberley: Arizona Cardinals over 22.5 points

DeAndre Hopkins is the key to unlocking Arizona’s offence. Hopkins returned to the Cardinals last week, and Arizona scored 13 more points than they had previously recorded in any 2022 game.

Kyler Murray completed 69% of his passes, and averaged a season-best 7.0 yards per attempt. Hopkins caught 10 of his 14 targets for 103 yards, and looked as good as ever.

Throughout his career, Murray averages 271 yards, with a 71% completion percentage with Hopkins active. When Hopkins sits, Murray averages only 238 yards per start.

Since Hopkins joined the Cardinals, they average 27 points in the games he plays, and just 18 in the ones he sits.

He’ll be in the lineup again this week in Minnesota, and the matchup is quite favorable. The Vikings rank 31st per DVOA against opposing number one receivers.

Minnesota may be 5-1, but they are entirely smoke and mirrors. They’ve yielded at least 23 points in three of their past five games, with only the Bears and Dolphins coming up short.

Chicago, the league’s second lowest graded offence, still put up 22 on them. Miami meanwhile, had 458 total yards with two backup quarterbacks, but were sunk by two turnovers in Vikings territory.

Connor Ford: Derrick Henry 100+ Rushing Yards

What if I told you that in Derrick Henry’s last three games against the Houston Texans, he was averaging 29.3 attempts, 224.3 yards per game, and 7.6 yards per carry - would you believe me?

Well, it’s the truth. King Henry has absolutely destroyed the Texans in recent years, posting rushing totals of 211, 212 and 250 in his last three meetings.

The Texans are once again at the bottom of the NFL when it comes to rushing defence. They allow the most yards per game (164.7) and the fourth-most yards per attempt (5.2). Opponents have averaged 31.5 attempts on the ground in the six games Houston has played.

After a slow start to the season, Henry has gone over 100 yards in three straight games. His rush attempts have increased in every game since week 3, and it’s no coincidence that the Titans have won four straight games as a result.

Head coach Mike Vrabel knows the winning formula. Feed the beast. Since 2017, the Titans are 28-6 in games when Henry gets 20+ carries. They’re just 29-29 when he doesn’t.

While he hasn’t had as many explosive runs as we’re used to seeing, he’s still able to bulldoze defenders with his size and strength. 78.5% of his yards have come after contract, which leads all qualifying running backs. He should have no problem running over a Texans defence that struggles with tackling.

Give me Derrick Henry 100+ rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: New York Jets ML vs. New England Patriots

Let's call a spade a spade, the level of play in the NFL this season hasn't met expectations, and at some point team's like the New York Jets are just going to be what their record is.

At 5-2 it might be time to put some respect on Bob Saleh and his crew in NYC.

The Jets shouldn't be dogs in this game.

Their defence hasn't allowed more than 20 points in a game for four-consecutive weeks and now they take on a New England team with little playmakers and questions under centre.

New England currently has two quarterbacks. That's not a good thing.

And yes, I know the Patriots have won 12-straight against the Jets.

That streak ends on Sunday.