FanDuel Futures: Bengals Now A Top Five Choice To Win The Super Bowl A lot can change in a short period of time in the NFL. Just this past week, three teams won outright after trailing by 17 points or more. Per the Elias Sports Bureau, it’s the first time in NFL history in which three or more teams came back to win following a deficit of 15+ points.

The Cincinnati Bengals were among them.

The Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati, which has won six straight games, is down to +750 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel this week.

For perspective, the Bengals were +2900 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering Week 6.

All they’ve done ever since is win and cover the spread.

Cincinnati is 8-1 straight up and against the spread dating back to Week 6 and is an NFL-best 11-3 ATS this season.

As mentioned, a lot can change in a short amount of time.

Keep that in mind as we take a closer look at the updated odds to win it all at FanDuel entering Week 16.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +380

This Week: +350

The Bills are headed back to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season after improving to 11-3 with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

While Buffalo has separated itself from the pack in the AFC East with five straight wins, the bigger challenge is clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed along with the first-round playoff bye and home field advantage that comes with it.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +450

This Week: +460

The Eagles stand alone atop the NFL standings at 13-1, but could be without their starting quarterback when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Philadelphia’s Super Bowl winner odds dipped from +450 to +430 after Sunday’s win, then bumped right back up to +460 following the Jalen Hurts injury news.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +450

This Week: +500

With every win, we get closer and closer to our goal 💪 pic.twitter.com/LMOrcbn1AX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 20, 2022

For what it’s worth, I completely understand if Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are more concerned with winning the Super Bowl than covering the spread down the final stretch of the regular season.

The Chiefs have won seven straight division titles – the longest active streak in the NFL, NHL, NBA or MLB.

Still, Kansas City’s odds to win it all lengthened from +450 to +500 at FanDuel following an overtime win over the Houston Texans.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +900

This Week: +700

San Francisco’s odds to win it all continue to tick down, sliding from +1200 to +900, then to +700 over the past couple of weeks.

The 49ers have covered in five straight games – their longest cover streak since 2013.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +1000

This Week: +750

Cincinnati is 11-1 ATS over its past 12 games with six straight covers.

Any team that produces that level of excellence over an extended period of time is bound to get some extra attention in the Super Bowl futures market.

6. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +900

This Week: +1100

The Cowboys’ odds to win it all took a small dip after they ended up on the wrong side of one of those 17-point comebacks that we saw in Week 15.

After underwhelming in back-to-back games against the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas braces for a key showdown with the NFC East rival Eagles this Saturday.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +2100

While the Cowboys were on the wrong side of a double-digit comeback, the Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback win in NFL history in Week 15.

Still, the fact that they trailed the Indianapolis Colts by 33 points in the first place is among the reasons why Minnesota’s odds to win it all took a small dip this week.

8. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +2000

This Week: +2400

With Lamar Jackson sidelined with an injury, the Ravens will be in tough to keep up with the Bengals at the top of the AFC North division.

Baltimore, which is set to host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16, is 0-5 against the spread as a home favourite this season.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +3400

This Week: +2900

A big win for Los Angeles combined with losses by the Dolphins, Patriots, Jets and Titans has opened the door for Justin Herbert and company to walk right back into the top-10 in the Super Bowl futures market.

The Chargers are 4-1 against the spread in prime-time games this season heading into a date with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football this week.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +2700

This Week: +3100

The Buccaneers looked primed to take a major step towards clinching an NFC South title with a win over the Bengals on Sunday.

However, Tampa Bay turned the ball over five times in the second half and ultimately lost the game.

"Going forward, it shows you what we can do."



"Going forward, it shows you what we can do."

🗣️: HC Todd Bowles on the first half pic.twitter.com/9gGUS22wHt — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 19, 2022

Tom Brady was 89-0 at home when leading by 17+ points prior to Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Still, the Buccaneers are right there among the top-10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel right now.

11. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +3700

From +1800 to +2400 and now +3700 to win it all at FanDuel, the Dolphins continue to tumble in the Super Bowl futures market.

On the heels of three straight losses, Miami returns home for a key showdown against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.

12. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +5500

The Lions were +28000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel two weeks ago.

Lions like that 👀 pic.twitter.com/MylN2UWxWv — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 20, 2022

After winning six of their last seven games, Detroit is down to +5500 heading into a showdown with the Carolina Panthers that will have major playoff implications this weekend.

13. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +4400

This Week: +6000

The Titans have lost four in a row to fall to 7-7.

Tennessee’s lead atop the AFC South is down to one game.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +8500

All of a sudden, the Jaguars are right behind the Titans at the top of the AFC South.

Jacksonville will play the Jets, Texans and Titans over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Let’s see if Trevor Lawrence can guide the Jaguars to a division title.

15. New York Giants

Last Week: +14000

This Week: +9000

The Giants went 1-0-1 in a crucial head-to-head series against the Washington Commanders as those NFC East rivals continue to battle for playoff position.

After taking care of business in that head-to-head series, it’s up to Daniel Jones and company to avoid a letdown on the road against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The Giants are 5-1 against the spread on the road.

16. New England Patriots

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +11000

It’s hard to imagine a worse way to go down than what the Patriots did against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

"This might be one of the dumbest teams I've ever seen."



Patriots radio call of the final play from Las Vegas.



(🎥 @MrMatthewCFB)pic.twitter.com/9KyNSJva1P — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2022

New England has some quality pieces in place, but not enough to make any noise in the loaded AFC.

17. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +12000

The Seahawks went from +4500 to +12000 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel in just a two-week period.

18. New York Jets

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +14000

The Jets will not make the playoffs with Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Unfortunately for football fans in New York, the injury that Mike White is dealing with could derail their chances.

19. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +9000

This Week: +17000

The Commanders had a golden opportunity to solidify their playoff position in the NFC but failed to win either game against the Giants.

Now it’s back to the drawing board with games against the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys down the final stretch.

20. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +18000

The Packers are 12-4 against the spread as an underdog under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Now they get another chance to play spoiler in Miami this weekend.

21. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +45000

This Week: +28000

The Saints aren’t going to win the Super Bowl, but playing in the absolutely brutal NFC South means that New Orleans isn’t completely out of it just yet.

Not Eliminated Just Yet…

22. Carolina Panthers +31000

23. Cleveland Browns +39000

24. Las Vegas Raiders +39000

25. Pittsburgh Steelers +65000

26. Atlanta Falcons +85000

27. Indianapolis Colts +11000