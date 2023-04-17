FanDuel Futures: Best Bets For The First Round Of The Stanley Cup Playoffs

What will happen if the Toronto Maple Leafs don’t make it past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

If you’re like me and you’ve already bet on Toronto to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, then you’re hoping we never find out.

The Maple Leafs are currently -160 to win their series against the Lightning at FanDuel.

That number represents a 61.5 per cent implied win probability.

Last year at this time, I jumped at the opportunity to bet on the Lightning to beat Toronto at even-money.

In fact, I doubled down on Tampa Bay at plus-money after they lost Game 1.

Not only that, I bet on the Colorado Avalanche to beat the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final at 49-to-1 at FanDuel when Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 in the first round.

It was my biggest futures hit of the year.

This time around, I’m on the opposite side heading into the playoffs.

Yes, I genuinely believe the Maple Leafs have what it takes to make it past the first round.

Also, I’m really not interested in discussing what will happen if they don’t.

Here are my FanDuel Best Bets for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Maple Leafs Series Winner Versus Lightning -160

The Maple Leafs have been preparing for a potential rematch with Tampa Bay since they were eliminated in Game 7 last year.

This match-up has been pretty much locked in for months, allowing Toronto’s management, coaching staff and players to do whatever it takes to be ready.

The Maple Leafs added Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and Luke Schenn at the NHL trade deadline.

Toronto went 16-6-3 over its final 25 regular season games, including four straight wins to close out the year.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay went 4-8-0 down the stretch, allowing 4+ goals in six of those eight losses.

Maybe, none of that will matter come Tuesday night.

Still, the Maple Leafs have been building towards this moment for years, and it finally appears as though all of the pieces are in place for them to take care of business when it matters the most.

Nobody will overlook the potential for Andrei Vasilevskiy to steal this series, but keep in mind that the Maple Leafs scored three or more goals in six of the seven games in the first round last year, and this year’s team is just as dangerous.

Plus, Ilya Samsonov has been excellent for Toronto.

As long as we don’t see him melt down in the postseason, the Maple Leafs should win this series and finally advance to the second round.

Avalanche Series Winner -1.5 Versus Kraken -130

I posted this series winner bet in my Morning Coffee column.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche might not win it all again this year, but I like them to make it out of the first round against an opponent that struggled versus top competition this season.

If I had to pick one first round series to end in a sweep, this would be it.

I’ll take Colorado to win the series in six games or less at -130 at FanDuel.

Stars Series Winner -146 Versus Wild

The Dallas Stars very nearly finished with the best record in the Central Division before the Avalanche leapfrogged them on the final day of the regular season.

After last year’s first round disappointment, I think the Stars could surprise in the playoffs if Jake Oettinger performs at the level that we know he is capable.

The odyssey to hockey immortality is 16 wins away.



While their match-up versus the Minnesota Wild is projected to be one of the closest of the first round, I’ll take Dallas at a decent price.

Oilers Series Winner -1.5 Games Versus Kings

Connor McDavid is the best player in the world.

It appears as though the Oilers have finally insulated him enough to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Edmonton flexed its muscle as the hottest team in the NHL down the stretch, going 13-2-1 over its final 16 games.

The Oilers needed seven games to get past the Kings in last year’s playoffs.

This time around, I think they take care of business in six game or less.

Rangers Series Winner +105 Versus Devils

The New York Rangers are the underdog for their first round series against the New Jersey Devils.

However, I give the Rangers the edge in goaltending.

I also give them the edge in depth and experience.

The challenges.

The tests.

The highs. The lows.



While the Devils were one of the league’s best surprises this season, it will be difficult for them to build off that momentum in the first round against an opponent that went to the Eastern Conference Final last season and took a 2-0 series lead before losing to Tampa Bay in six.

Give me the Rangers to win this series at +105 at FanDuel.