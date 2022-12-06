FanDuel Futures: Bills The Super Bowl Favourite At FanDuel Once Again The Buffalo Bills are the betting favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel once again. While that shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody after what went down in Week 13, there were some other notable changes near the top of the board.

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favourite to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel once again.

While that shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody after what went down in Week 13, there were some other notable changes near the top of the board.

Most importantly, a pair of top-10 contenders took a hit following injuries at the quarterback position.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the season.

Lamar Jackson is “week-to-week” for the Baltimore Ravens following an injury.

Meanwhile, another AFC team continued its climb up the rankings with a statement win on Sunday.

Here is a closer look at how the Super Bowl winner odds have shifted at FanDuel this week.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +450

This Week: +370

After falling out of the No. 1 spot in the Super Bowl futures market for the first time this season, the Bills responded with three straight wins to climb back into the top spot on the board.

A win over the New England Patriots combined with a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Cincinnati Bengals leaves Buffalo tied with Kansas City for the AFC’s best record.

That's our coach. 👏



Always inspiring others and a true leader of men.@NorthtownAuto | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 3, 2022

The Bills own the tiebreaker based on a 24-20 win over the Chiefs back in Week 6.

If Buffalo can win out, it will mean the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the all-important first-round playoff bye and home-field advantage that comes with it.

The Bills will play the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears the next three weeks before a showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +430

This Week: +460

Maybe it won’t matter in the end, but the Chiefs have lost three straight head-to-head meetings with the Bengals, including last year’s AFC Championship.

Patrick Mahomes had recorded 26 straight wins in November and December prior to Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati.

Per ESPN Analytics, Kansas City still has a 47 per cent chance to finish in first place in the AFC.

With losses to both the Bills and Bengals on their record, the path through the AFC is just a little muddier for a Chiefs’ team that drops from the No. 1 to No. 2 spot in the Super Bowl winner market at FanDuel this week.

3. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +650

This Week: +500

The A.J. Brown revenge game lived up to the hype as he recorded eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win over his former team.

The Eagles have shown they can win games in different ways, whether that means relying on their passing game, rushing attack or defence to get the job done.

Nick Sirianni to AJ Brown after his 2nd TD:



“Aren’t you glad you play in Philadelphia!”



pic.twitter.com/yB9jOgY2hk — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 5, 2022

Philadelphia is just the sixth team over the last 40 seasons to record 20 rushing touchdowns and 20 passing touchdowns over its first 12 games of a season.

Now the Eagles head on the road for three straight games versus the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and then the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +900

This Week: +750

As was the case with their NFC East rival, the Cowboys dominated their Week 13 opponent with a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas has scored 199 points over its last five games, which is the most over a five-game span within one season in franchise history.

Tony Pollard now has 5 TD of 30+ yards this season, the most in a season by a running back in Cowboys franchise history. pic.twitter.com/4kxCInQEaJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ defence had five takeaways in one game for the second time this season against the Colts.

It will be tough for Dallas to catch Philadelphia for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

However, there’s absolutely no doubt that the Cowboys are a serious Super Bowl contender at this point.

T-5. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1200

Do not sleep on the Bengals in the AFC.

Cincinnati has won four straight and eight of their past 10 games, despite missing Ja’Marr Chase for a good chunk of the season.

The Bengals have notable wins over the Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins, with a Week 17 showdown versus the Bills on deck in the new year.

Joe Burrow is the first quarterback to beat Mahomes three meetings in a row.

Cincinnati is just one game back of Buffalo for the AFC’s No. 1 seed with five games to go to catch them, including the aforementioned head-to-head meeting on January 2nd.

If they can stay healthy, the Bengals will be as dangerous as any team in the AFC come playoff time.

T-5. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +650

This Week: +1200

The 49ers beat the Dolphins on Sunday, but their odds to win the Super Bowl nearly doubled after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury.

San Francisco is built to win now on both sides of the football, but now turns to rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy as its starting quarterback, at least for now.

From @NFLTotalAccess: Wrapping up an eventful day, with Baker Mayfield being released and some news on the #49ers interest in the former #Panthers QB now that Jimmy Garoppolo is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/gnwlQLyq1t — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2022

Purdy threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Miami.

However, the 49ers will have to face much tougher defences come playoff time, including potential head-to-head meetings versus the Eagles and Cowboys.

7. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1600

A win over the New York Jets combined with losses for both Miami and Baltimore opened the door for the Vikings to climb from No. 9 to No. 7 on the list this week.

Minnesota is 9-0 in one-score games this season.

They aren’t perfect by any means, but the Vikings are one of two NFL teams with double-digit wins entering Week 14.

Minnesota also has a very manageable schedule the rest of the way with three of its final five games versus NFC North opponents.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +2200

This Week: +1700

The Buccaneers couldn’t get anything going against the Saints until late, when they scored 14 points in the final three minutes for the 17-16 win.

The Bucs (-184 ML) rally from down 13 points in the final 3 minutes to beat the Saints on Monday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/Aa56Bgv9mQ — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) December 6, 2022

Tampa Bay has not looked like a Super Bowl contender since Week 2, but there isn’t much competition in the NFC South.

9. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +1800

Dolphins’ fans worst nightmare was a reality on Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa went 18-of-33 with two interceptions and three sacks in a 33-17 loss to Brock Purdy and the 49ers.

Full marks to the San Francisco defence, but Tua clearly looked rattled in the first half of the game, and he missed several throws to open receivers.

Mike McDaniel and his team will look to put that ugly loss behind them when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

It will be important for Miami to bounce back with a win and gain some confidence before a Week 15 showdown against the Bills.

10. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +2100

Lamar Jackson is considered “week-to-week” after suffering a knee injury in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens lean so heavily on Jackson’s mobility that a serious injury to his lower body this late in the season has to be a significant concern.

I’m very interested to see if Baltimore can compete with the best that an absolutely loaded AFC has to offer.



11. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +3000

This Week: +3500

While the Titans will be a tough beat for any opponent come playoff time, they won’t be a top-10 Super Bowl contender without a more consistent passing attack.

Is anybody jumping on the opportunity to bet Tennessee to win the Super Bowl at +3500 at FanDuel?

12. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +6500

This Week: +4500

The Seahawks didn’t dominate the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but they did enough to pick up another important victory in a 27-23 win.

We would run through a wall for @PeteCarroll locker room speeches. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PvF8DjRqY1 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 6, 2022

At 7-5, Seattle is in a playoff position entering Week 14.

However, the schedule is about to get a lot more difficult as the Seahawks face the 49ers, Chiefs and Jets over their final five games.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +3500

This Week: +5500

The Chargers looked like they had weathered some early injury issues sitting in decent shape at 5-3 following a Week 9 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, LA has since dropped three of four, and the schedule isn’t about to get any easier against two teams that are currently slotted ahead of them on this list in the Dolphins and Titans.

14. New York Giants

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +8500

The Giants got a significant bump following a 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders, but I’m not buying it.

New York is 7-4-1, but the remaining schedule is brutal.

The Giants have to play the Commanders, the Eagles twice, the Vikings and the Colts the rest of the way.

This could be as high as they get in this market at FanDuel the rest of the way.

T-15. New York Jets

Last Week: +7000

This Week: +9000

Mike White has represented a significant upgrade over Zach Wilson at the quarterback position.

That said, he missed some key throws that ultimately cost the Jets in their loss to Minnesota.

Now they head on the road for a tough test versus Buffalo in Week 14.

FanDuel has the Bills as a 9.5-point favourite for that contest.

T-15. Washington Commanders

Last Week: +8500

This Week: +9000

The Commanders are 6-1-1 over their past eight games, but the tie with the Giants leaves them in an interesting position heading into their bye week.

Washington is the eighth seed in the NFC at 7-5-1.

The Commanders will face the Giants in a rematch following their bye week, followed by games against the 49ers, Browns and Cowboys to close out the season.

Jonathan Allen wants FedEx Field to be packed in two weeks for the Commanders-Giants rematch.



"We need that stadium rocking." 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vAKhNRrsDl — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) December 4, 2022

If they can split those four games, they could sneak into the playoffs at 9-7-1.

At the same time, would anybody really be all that shocked if Washington doesn’t win another game?

17. New England Patriots

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +12000

New England is talented enough to avoid falling too far out of playoff contention, but lacks the difference makers on both sides of the football to get into the dance.

Coming off back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Bills, the Patriots enter must-win territory for this week’s showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

18. Cleveland Browns

Last Week: +18000

This Week: +13000

The Browns are the third team in the last 15 years to score 3+ touchdowns in a game with none coming from their offence.

Cleveland will face a much tougher test this week as a six-point underdog in Cincinnati.

19. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +18000

The Lions have covered in five straight games, winning four of them with the only defeat coming at the hands of the favourite to win the Super Bowl.

.@amonra_stbrown did his thing Sunday against the Jags.



Take a look, then RT for a #ProBowlVote!



Next up for us: #MINvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/R2dIwdFlQl — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 6, 2022

Football fans in Detroit have to be thrilled with the progress this team has made this season.

20. Las Vegas Raiders

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +21000

Derek Carr is slinging it.

Davante Adams is making special plays look easy.

Players this season with more than 2 games recording 100 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns:



- Davante Adams



That's the list. He has FOUR. pic.twitter.com/PPRBbThSgr — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 5, 2022

The Raiders have won three in a row.

For as bad as things have looked this season, Las Vegas is 5-7 with games against the Rams, Patriots and Steelers coming up over the next three weeks.

T-21. Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: +21000

This Week: +25000

After splitting their first eight games, the Falcons have dropped four of five to fall to 5-8.

Even in the brutal NFC South, that’s just not good enough.

T-21. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +25000

Aaron Rodgers has won eight straight versus the Bears, which matches the second-longest win streak by any quarterback versus the Bears since 1950.

Unfortunately, the Packers haven’t been very good at all against most other teams.

T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +15000

This Week: +28000

A lack of consistency has been a major issue for the Jaguars all season.

That said, this team needs time to move past the debacle that was the Urban Meyer season.

T-23. New Orleans Saints

Last Week: +28000

This Week: +28000

For as bad as things have looked this season, they couldn’t get much worse for the Saints than blowing a double-digit lead to the rival Bucs in the final three minutes of Monday Night Football.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last Week: +48000

This Week: +34000

The Steelers have won three of their last four and are 4-1 with T.J. Watt in their lineup.

With a strong finish, there will be plenty of positives for Pittsburgh to take into next season.

26. Carolina Panthers

Last Week: +42000

This Week: +37000

The Panthers emerge from their bye week to face the Seahawks in a crucial Week 14 game for both teams.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: +75000

This Week: +75000

Can the Cardinals really move forward with Kyler Murray at quarterback and Kliff Kingsbury as head coach?

T-28. Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: +48000

This Week: +100000

Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Cowboys, it won’t get any easier for the Colts as they head to Minnesota in Week 14.

T-28. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +48000

This Week: +100000

It will be very interesting to see what the Rams look like next season with the potential for several key pieces to move on this upcoming off-season.

T-28. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +85000

This Week: +100000

A loss to Tyler Huntley and the Ravens moves Denver one step closer to officially being eliminated from Super Bowl contention.

Eliminated: Chicago Bears, Houston Texans