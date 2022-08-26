Die-hard NBA fans, I hope you’ve been surviving the summer.

Opening night is less than two months away.

While the news cycle always quiets down this time of year, it’s also the best opportunity to get ahead of win totals and futures; two markets currently available on FanDuel.

This week, we got the most NBA news since Summer League ended.

The Kevin Durant’s drama was put to bed, Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending injury, and the Lakers made a splash trading away Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley.

Kevin Durant Stands Down

After months of speculation and posturing, Durant finds himself back in Brooklyn. That announcement ultimately affected two markets:

Odds to win NBA Championship

Brooklyn Nets +1700 +700

Boston Celtics +450 +500

Miami Heat +1500 +1700

Toronto Raptors +4000 +4500

Odds to win Regular Season MVP

Kevin Durant +1200 +1000

The Celtics, Heat and Raptors were frontrunners in the KD sweepstakes, so their odds rightfully lengthened.

But now that Brooklyn sits at +700, I find that price far too short considering all the question marks regarding their roster. FanDuel is pricing them as the third favourite to win the chip.

Having Kyrie Irving fully available should improve their offensive production, but he’s missed 15 games or more in five straight seasons.

Ben Simmons continues to rehab after going through back surgery in May and we still don’t know how he’ll perform alongside these two offensive talents.

Add in the inevitable questions about team chemistry and the possibility of Durant still being moved mid-season – Brooklyn winning it all is a hard sell.

KD being shortened to +1000 for MVP makes sense but given how narrative-driven NBA awards are, I think the negative equity he’s created from this situation would require a career year to make MVP a reality. I’m not sure that’s likely in his age-34 season.

OKC Lose Holmgren for the Year

There’s fear Chet Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot, per @ShamsCharania



Here’s the play:

(🎥 @AhnFireDigital )

pic.twitter.com/CkRCO1MOO5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 24, 2022

Sorry to all the fantasy managers preparing to reach for the No. 2 overall pick. He was likely going to be a league winner.

On the betting front, Holmgren’s omission significantly shifted the Thunder’s win total market. It was 26.5 wins pre-injury. FanDuel now has their line at 22.5.

For the Thunder to match their 24 wins from last year, Josh Giddey has to take a leap this season.

Having shooting coach Chip Engelland on staff could lift the rookie’s three-point percentage from 26.9 to something closer to league-average.

This is the same coach that helped Kawhi Leonard transform from a defensive specialist to an MVP calibre two-way player.

The Holmgren news also impacted the Rookie of the Year projections. He was firmly positioned as the second choice to win the award, but now that he’s out, Paolo Banchero sits in a tier of his own at +200. The next closest players are Jaden Ivey and Keegan Murray, both at +500.

In a show of good faith, FanDuel voided all bets on Holmgren for ROTY and Defensive Player of the Year.

Lakers Acquire Patrick Beverley

Any news related to LeBron James always finds its way to the top. But on the betting front, Beverley donning the purple and gold had no impact on the Lakers’ betting odds.

On paper, having a defensive-minded agitator like Beverley should provide a boost. The Lakers were 21st in defensive rating last season.

But where Beverley could be a sneaky asset is behind the three-point arc.

The Lakers were 22nd in the league at three-point efficiency. And we’ve had LeBron in the league long enough to know, surrounding him with shooters is how to get wins.

Beverley dropped to 34.3 percent from three in his lone year with Minnesota. In the four years prior with the Clippers, he never shot worse than 38.8 percent. If he can find his shooting touch, his addition will help LA more than the market suggests.

The main question I have about this trade comes down to chemistry. Beverley and his new teammate, Russell Westbrook, have a long history of beef with each another.

One can only wonder how they’ll co-exist sharing a backcourt together.