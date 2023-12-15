FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 15

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Week 15

Domenic Padula: Ravens ML at Jaguars

Sure, this bet is chalk. I still like it. The Ravens can continue their push for the AFC's No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win in Jacksonville. Since Week 6, Baltimore is 7-1 straight up. Over that span, the Ravens rank second in the NFL with an average of 31.5 points per game and sixth in the NFL with an average of 17.6 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, the Jaguars have trended in the opposite direction of late with just two wins over the previous five weeks and both of those victories were against AFC South opponents in the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans. Trevor Lawrence isn't at full strength. Christian Kirk remains sidelined. Coming off back-to-back losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, i don't think Jacksonville can keep pace with Baltimore. I'll take the Ravens to win outright as my FanDuel Best Bet for Week 15.

Eric Cohen: Cleveland Browns -2.5

Yes the Chicago Bears are playing much better football but the Browns laying less than a field goal is a bargain. Cleveland has lost just one home game all season and that came back on October 1st versus Baltimore in a game where Deshaun Watson was scratched an hour before kickoff and Dorian Thompson-Robinson had zero time to prepare for an emergency start.

The Browns are coming off an impressive home win over Jacksonville and Joe Flacco has come off the couch and played well throwing 5 touchdowns in his last 2 games. To the surprise of many, he has looked very comfortable under centre.

Cleveland possesses an elite defense and are playing for a playoff spot. I look for the Browns to stay hot at home and improve to 9-5.

Evan Render: Buffalo Bills -1.5

Full disclosure - I’m a Cowboys fan, but I bet with my head and this is perfect spot for Buffalo. The Cowboys have been dismantling teams in the cozy confides of AT&T Stadium.

This isn’t Jerry World.

Now they’re outdoors in a hostile environment, on the road where they’ve won as many games as they’ve lost so far (3-3), against a desperate team with a superstar QB? Yeah, I’ll take the home side here. I’m a tad worried about the health of stud tight end Dalton Kincaid, but Dawson Knox should see an uptick in targets and he’s more than capable of filling in.

Dallas’ offence is great but hasn’t proven to travel well so far this season through 6 road games. I think Josh Allen and company will be able to move the ball down the field as long as he gets the ball out quicker, which he’s done under Joe Brady.

Give me the desperate home side on a short price in what should be a great Football game.

Christian Marin: Tanner Hudson o2.5 reception (+130)



The Cincinnati Bengals worked with a tight end by committee for the first half of the season, but that changed when the calendar rolled over to November.

Unless you're in a PPR league, Tanner Hudson most likely isn't going to finish as a top-producing tight end in fantasy leagues every week, but what you can rely on is Hudson getting a decent amount of targets every week.

Since Week 9, Hudson has seen at least four targets in five of six games and he has caught three or more passes in five of those six games.

With the Minnesota Vikings banged up I expect Cincinnati's offence to get plenty of time with the ball this weekend and I like Hudson to come up with at least three catches in the contest. His receiving yards line opened at 19.5, which he has gone over in five of his last six games - so you can consider parlaying that with his reception line for a nice boost - but for this 8-legger I'm going to roll with Hudson over 2.5 receptions.

Connor Ford: Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown +120

Cooper Kupp is starting to heat up again and I think he’s got a great shot at finding the end zone this Sunday against the Commanders.

The matchup can’t get much better for Kupp. The Commanders have allowed 20 receiving touchdowns to wide receivers this season - the second most in the NFL. On the other hand, Matthew Stafford leads the league with 10 passing touchdowns over the last three weeks, two of which have gone to Kupp. It’s a perfect storm for the Rams.

We all know Kupp has the potential to be a scoring machine - he has the fifth most receiving touchdowns (25) since 2021, despite playing just 35 games during that span. He also has six red zone targets since Week 12, so the recent usage has been encouraging.

I’ll ride with Kupp Anytime Touchdown this week as my FanDuel best bet.

Drew Morrison: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 50.5 Rushing yards

Restore the Roar. It’s a season long theme that also applies to this week. The Lions are at home Saturday night after losing two of their last three. Personally, I’m due for redemption after believing that the Eagles would bounce back in Dallas last week. Eagles don’t ROAR. Lions do.

I'm gonna be the mane event, like no king was before

I'm brushing up on looking down, I'm working on my ROAR

Young Simba ‘The Lion King’

Jahmyr Gibbs is that young Lion. Working as a compliment to David Montgomery for much of the season, the 12th overall pick has started to outshine his stable mate. Gibbs has gone over this total in three straight and six of his last seven games. While he’s still consistently getting fewer rushing opportunities than Montgomery, Gibbs is averaging almost six yards a carry since week 7.

Statistically, the Broncos defence has allowed the most rushing yards per game this season. While much of that damage was done in week 3 against the Dolphins, Denver has been much better against the run lately - props to former CFL defensive MOP Alex Singleton. Hakuna Matata. The ROAR of the Motown crowd will be loud and lasting when the Lions get back to their identity on the ground. I expect both backs to be busy, but Gibbs’ value makes him my Best Bet.

Luke Bellus: D.K. Metcalf Over 61.5 Receiving yards

Only three teams in the NFL are allowing 190+ receiving yards per game to wide receivers this year:

Washington Commanders (198.46), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (193.08), and the Philadelphia Eagles (193.08).

So with that in mind I turned to D.K. Metcalf for Monday Night Football.

Metcalf is tied for the team lead in targets and has had eight or more targets in six of his last eight games.

I expect that trend to continue this week against an Eagles secondary that allowed: 71 yards to CeeDee Lamb last week, 116 yards to Deebo Samuel the week prior and 74 yards to Stefon Diggs the week before that.

I could do this all day, but I'll stop there.

With expected volume, Metcalf's ability to break open a big play at any time, and the Eagles' secondary looking pedestrian of late I like this star wideout to have a big game.

And don't be surprised if he's playing a big roll in them pulling off the upset.

The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +169108* and $10 would pay $1690.98 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change.