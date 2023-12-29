FanDuel NFL Best Bets: TSN staff picks for Week 17

Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of NFL games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 17 of the NFL season.

Domenic Padula: Juwan Johnson 2+ Receptions + Bills ML

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson is coming off a season-high 48 receiving yards on four catches in last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He matched his season-high with seven targets. Johnson has two or more receptions in three straight games.

That trend should continue against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defence that has been vulnerable against tight ends this season, giving up 5.9 receptions per game to the position.

I can pair Johnson 2+ receptions with the Buffalo Bills to win outright for a Same Game Parlay+ at -160 odds.

I thought about taking the Bills -2.5 as the second leg at a better price, but i really don't mind the price tag of my final FanDuel Best Bet of 2023.

Eric Cohen: Green Bay Packers +1.5

It was a fun ride for the Minnesota Vikings who fought hard after losing quarterback Kirk Cousins and star Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson and up untill a couple weeks ago looked like they would still be a playoff team in the NFC. But after back to back tough losses to the Bengals and Lions they are in big trouble. Adding injury to insult the Vikings lost T.J. Hockenson to a season ending ACL and MCL injury and rookie Jordan Addison left last weeks loss against the Lions with an ankle injury.

The Vikings understand the dire situation they are in and will turn to rookie Jaren Hall this week against the Packers. Despite putting up big numbers in the passing game throwing for 714 yards in the last two games Nick Mullens is getting benched due to the 6 interceptions he threw in those 2 losses.

Hall is a 5th round pick who started one game this year but left early after suffering a concussion. He was replaced by Josh Dobbs who was recently benched in favour of Nick Mullens. As you can see the quarterback position and injury concerns are huge problems for the Vikings and it's hard to see this beat up squad getting enough to beat an average Packers team on Sunday. Give me Green Bay as a slight underdog.

Evan Render: Baltimore Ravens -3.5

For starters, even if Jalen Waddle plays it won’t be at 100%, which hinders Miami’s speed and timing game completely.

The one narrative that irks me in the NFL is not betting against any team after a big win. Sure, this may apply to other mediocre clubs not nearly as well coached as this Ravens team.

Also, Miami is off arguably their biggest win in the Mike McDaniel era after narrowly getting by the Cowboys. So why not fade the Dolphins, the inferior team on the road after a big win instead of Baltimore, who owns the best record in the NFL.

Also, Baltimore has led in the fourth quarter in every single one of their games. The Ravens should be up late with a chance to win by margin, and i say they do it and lock up top spot in the AFC.

Give me Baltimore -3.5.

Connor Ford: D’Andre Swift Over 65.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

D’Andre Swift is set up to have a massive day against an extremely suspect Cardinals defence in Week 17. While he may agitate fantasy managers with his affinity to go down at the one-yard line, rushing yards shouldn’t be hard to come by on Sunday.

For starters, the Cardinals run defence is awful. They’ve given up the most rushing yards in the entire league this season. Over the last four weeks, they rank dead last in the NFL allowing 5.27 yards per carry to opposing running backs. The matchup can’t get much better for Swift.

The Eagles are also 11.5-point favourites in this game, so expect them to lean on the ground game if they take an early lead. Swift has seen 38 carries over his last two games, so his workload shouldn’t be a concern.

Five of the last six starting running backs to face the Cardinals have rushed for over 90 yards. With Swift’s ability to explode for a breakaway run at any given moment, he could easily join this list on Sunday. I’ll make over 65.5 rushing yards my best bet, although I may have to sprinkle on some alternate lines as well.

Christian Marin: Kyren Williams over 91.5 rushing yards (-114)

Kyren Williams has one of the juiciest matchups this week with the Los Angeles Rams paying a visit to the New York Giants.

The Giants have given up the 5th-most rushing yards this season and opponents are averaging 134.2 rushing yards per game, which is the 4th-most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 90 or more rushing yards in 12 games this season and 100 or more rushing yards in 11 games.

Meanwhile, Williams has hit the 100-yard mark in three consecutive weeks and in five of his last six games - and four of five since returning from injury. The Rams running back also leads the NFL in rushing yards per game (96.1) and sits 2nd in rushing yards (1,057) even though he missed four games and played a backup role behind Cam Akers in Week 1.

With the Rams still fighting for a playoff spot I’m expecting Williams to get 20 or more carries against the Giants and if that’s the case he has gone over this total in five of the six games where he got 20 or more carries and the one he fell short in he finished with 88 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns.

I like Williams to go over 91.5 rushing yards this week and expect him to find the end zone at least once for the Rams.

Drew Morrison: Terry McLaurin Over 56.5 Receiving Yards

Scary Terry!

A nickname that hasn’t really suited the Commanders number one receiver this year. He hadn’t had more than 90 receiving yards in a game all season, until 2 weeks ago.

Enter Jacoby Brissett. In the 4th quarter of week 15 against the Rams, McLaurin gained 93 yards and a touchdown in just 2 drives. If the numbers didn’t tell the story, Terry’s postgame comments made Brissett sound like the second coming of Tom Brady.

Terry’s talent is scary, but he’s never had a proper quarterback in his pro career. During his time in Washington, the franchise has had 12 different starters in 5 years. McLaurin is ready for more of a long-term relationship. While that’s unlikely to happen with Brissett in Washington, their initial flame can produce more fireworks.

This week they face a hungry 49ers team coming off an ugly and shocking loss to the Ravens last week. In other words, The Commanders will be chasing. And if there’s one weakness on that 49ers defence, it’s in the secondary. With a full game to exploit his chemistry with the Commanders new quarterback, expect McLaurin to make good on this matchup.

Chris Brieda: Justin Jefferson 80+ Rec Yards

We haven’t been able to bet on Justin Jefferson all season and I’m taking my opportunity this week with Minnesota at home in primetime.

Justin Jefferson carved the Lions defence last week with an inaccurate Nick Mullens as his QB, so I’m not too concerned with rookie Jaren Hall being under centre. Jettas catches everything!

The Vikings will also be without TE T.J. Hockenson, WR Jordan Addison is also banged up and is questionable to play.

Which just means more targets for Jefferson.

The Packers are also going to be without their star corner Jaire Alexander on Sunday Night Football:

It’s in Jaren Hall’s best interest to build a good rapport with arguably the best receiver in the game. A great chance to build his confidence heading into his second season as a pro.

I’ll snag Justin Jefferson to go for 80+ yards under the bright lights with the Vikings fighting for a playoff spot.

Luke Bellus: Gerald Everett Anytime Touchdown +280

Gerald Everett has been really good to us this year, so why not one more trip to the well?

Quarterback Easton Stick has been under center for LA these last two weeks, and with Keenan Allen missing both of those games Everett has emgered as one of his favoruite targets.

The tight end ledas the team with 12 catches over their most recent two games, and he has been targetted by Stick 16 times.

Enter the Denver Broncos, the league's worst defence against tight ends.

Denver is allowing 66.87 yards and 0.67 touchdowns per game to tight ends this year.

The Broncos have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in five of their last seven games.

Meanwhile, Everett enters this week having had at least one red zone target in four of his last five.

He had a touchdown in Denver last year in Week 18, I like him to do it again this year.