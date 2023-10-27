Each week, members from our betting team will share their best bets from the slate of games in hopes of building the ultimate 8-leg parlay on FanDuel.

You can ride the parlay or play the picks on their own, but we made sure to leave an empty space in the box for you to join in and add your biggest lock for the week! Just save the image below and add your own pick to the middle square if you want in on the parlay.

Here’s what we’re rolling with for Week 8 of the NFL season.

Eric Cohen - Christian Kirk Over 55.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Christian Kirk has emerged as Trevor Lawrence’s No. 1 target in the passing game. While Calvin Ridley has struggled after serving his long suspension, Kirk has been incredibly consistent since a dud Week 1 performance versus the Colts.

Since that game, he has put up 110 yards versus the Chiefs, 84 yards against the Falcons, 78 yards versus the Bills and 90 yards last week against the Saints.

Kirk has been a big play waiting to happen and against a Steelers secondary that has been playing below average, and has struggled against elite receivers this season, I don’t think Kirk should have any problem going over 55 receiving yards.



Connor Ford - A.J. Brown Over 5.5 Receptions (-154)

A.J. Brown has been on a historic run over his last five games and I don’t see his production slowing down anytime soon.

The Eagles take on the Commanders in Week 8, which is a matchup that bodes well for alpha wide receivers. Washington’s defence plays man coverage at the second-highest rate this season, which has allowed receivers such as DJ Moore, Stefon Diggs and Drake London to all have big days against this defence.

A.J. Brown leads the NFL with a 50 per-cent target share against man coverage, so I expect him to take full advantage of this matchup. In fact, he already has. Brown went for 175 yards on nine catches against the Commanders in Week 4.

Brown also has a chance to record his sixth straight game with at least 125 receiving yards, which would set a new NFL record. Make no mistake, he’ll be aware of this. I’ll take A.J. Brown over 5.5 receptions as my best bet for Week 8.



Chris Brieda - Philadelphia Eagles -7 (-112)

Two weeks ago, Philadelphia stumbled against the Jets, but these Eagles have quickly got their swagger back.



The Birds are coming off a convincing performance in prime time over the high-octane Dolphins, and A.J. Brown is chasing the record books, so they’re feeling good.



Now, they face the Commanders for the second time in four weeks, and the Eagles are better at pretty much every position. They also acquired two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard to add to their secondary, and he’s expected to make an immediate impact.



The Commanders nearly clipped Philly in Week 4, but I think that was their chance. I trust Hurts and Co. to not let things get sketchy against the same team twice in a season.



I expect a ‘business as usual’ performance from the Eagles, and I’ll take them to win by a touchdown on Sunday in Washington.



Evan Render - Eagles/Commanders Over 43.5 (-105)

You don’t beat this Eagles team scoring 10 to 14 points. We saw last week that the Eagles (my best bet) have no trouble scoring when they need to score.



This total seems a tad low for me, especially in a game featuring one of the league’s best offences against a below-average defence.



The last two meetings between both teams, one this season and one last season, averaged 59 points between both teams per game. Feels like it’s an open the playbook type of game for Eric Bienemy and the Commanders offence.



I say we get a final score into the high 40s. Give me Eagles/Commanders over 43.5 as my best bet. Eagles/Commanders over 43.5



Domenic Padula - Houston Texans -3.5 (-102)

After leading the Texans to wins over the Jaguars, Steelers and Saints, C.J. Stroud got an extra week to prepare for a game against the team that passed on him with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.



Stroud has emerged as the favourite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at FanDuel, and I'm betting on him to add to his case with a win in Carolina on Sunday. Bryce Young and the Panthers are still searching for their first win of the year.



Four of their six losses have been by double-digit margins. I'll take Houston to win and cover in a highly anticipated showdown between the top two picks in this year's NFL Draft.



Drew Morrison - Zach Wilson Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-114) / Lions -7.5 (-115)

BIG swing and a miss last week. Maybe I can lay a bunt down the line and leg out a single here…



The Jets are three-point favourites for what is technically a road game – at their home stadium. The battle of New York (in New Jersey) and boy does the Big Apple love the sweet taste of success. The Jets have won back-to-back games, and Zach Wilson – hey, he’ll be the best quarterback on the field at Metlife.



Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones, neither has given New Yorkers much to cheer for. Who would have thought that by midseason, Zach Wilson would be the fan favourite when it comes to Gotham gunslingers?



Seriously. He’s been OK. And a big reason why is because he’s limiting the turnovers – just one interception in his last four games. He’s learning when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em, and when to tuck it and run. He’s rushed for over 12.5 yards in three straight games, and that doesn’t include making a couple men miss on a two-point score against KC in Week 4.



I think the most likely result of this game is the Jets to win by a field goal, and I need to get on base in this spot. Lucky 13 for Halloween.



Run Zach Run.



And if you’re giving this guy two picks, how could I not purrr with the Lions again?



Yeah, I was wrong a week ago, but that’s all the more reason why I’ll be right this week. Isn’t it? The Lions are good. I don’t need to say it again. They’re back home to host the Raiders after an embarrassing loss to the Ravens. I believe there will be a Monday Night redemption party in Motown.



The Lions are hungry and they’re going to feast on a banged-up Raiders team. Vegas is wounded physically sure, but their spirit could be what’s suffering most. The Lions can smell it. They’re going to pounce. And so should you if you’re backing the PRIDE because this number could be bigger by kickoff.



Aidan Thakkar - Alvin Kamara Over 5.5 Receptions (+116)

Alvin Kamara has 35 catches in four games this season. Some quick math will tell you that he has averaged almost nine per game.



He missed this number in his second game against New England, but in that contest rookie running back Kendre Miller caught four passes. Since that game, Miller has just three total touches.



Indianapolis’ defence isn’t all that great, the status of Chris Olave is in question and Kamara has 19 catches over the last two games.



Give me Alvin over 5.5 and if I miss this one, I don’t even know anymore.



The odds on this 8-leg parlay are +13078* and $10 would pay $1,307.85 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change