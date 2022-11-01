FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Move Into Top-Five In Super Bowl Odds As we turn the page to November, it looks like we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect in the NFL this season, barring some major injuries.

FanDuel has the Buffalo Bills in a class of their own at +230 to win the Super Bowl.

To put that number in perspective, FanDuel didn’t have a single NFL team at shorter than +400 odds to win it all at any point throughout last regular season.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the league’s lone undefeated team at 7-0.

With an upcoming schedule that features the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers over the next four weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Eagles get to double-digit wins with a perfect record.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the third choice to win it all at FanDuel entering Week 9.

What’s particularly interesting is that their odds to win the Super Bowl actually ticked up a bit during their bye week, as they went from +650 to +700 to win it all.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 9.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +270

This Week: +230

Josh Allen and the Bills are off to their best start since 1993, which is the last time they reached the Super Bowl.

Allen is the obvious MVP favourite at +125 at FanDuel.

Buffalo is down to +230 to win the Super Bowl.

To put that number in perspective, the Bills have shorter odds to win it all right now at FanDuel than the New York Jets do to win in Buffalo on Sunday.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: +550

This Week: +550

On the heels of a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles are currently a 13-point favourite at FanDuel for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans.

Philly’s perfect record should remain intact through Week 9, so it won’t be a surprise to see them hold it down at No. 2 in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings once again.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last Week: +650

This Week: +700

Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds actually lengthened during its bye week.

The Bills are still in a class of their own in the AFC, which is why you can still bet on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +700.

4. San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +1300

Christian McCaffrey showcased his remarkable skill set with a touchdown pass, a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a 31-14 win over the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

The 49ers will get some key bodies back after their bye this week, so don’t be surprised if this team really heats up in November.

5. Dallas Cowboys

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1400

The only change in the top-five sees Dallas creep into the mix as the No. 5 team on this list at +1400.

The NFC East is a combined 23-8 this season – the highest combined win percentage by a division through eight weeks since the 1970 merger, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

T-6. Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: +1700

This Week: +1600

Coming off back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 5-3, Baltimore upgraded its linebacker core with the trade for Roquan Smith.

Roquan Smith, 25, has a league-leading 83 tackles for the Bears this year. Also has 2 1/2 sacks and two interceptions.

Josh Bynes have been banged up and the Ravens have gotten uneven ILB play all year. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 31, 2022

The Ravens certainly deserve to be in the top-10, but at this point it still feels like they are a tier below the Bills and Chiefs at the top of the AFC.

T-6. Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: +1600

This Week: +1600

The Vikings are 6-1 for the first time since 2009, when Brett Favre led them to the NFC Championship Game.

Minnesota is 4-0 at home this season.

Next up, Kirk Cousins takes the show on the road with back-to-back trips to face the Washington Commanders and the Bills.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: +2100

This Week: +2800

Fantasy managers hoping that Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would see a bump after Ja’Marr Chase went down were in for a cruel surprise last night when both wide receivers needed a touchdown to salvage decent fantasy lines.

MYLES GARRETT SWAT LEADS TO THE INT 😮



(via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/t0sSMEUmGj — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2022

The Bengals are seven-point favourites for this week’s games against the Carolina Panthers, so we will see how they respond following an ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Week: +1500

This Week: +2400

No team in the top-10 has been more disappointing than Tampa Bay this season.

So why are the Buccaneers still in the top-10?

Despite their 3-5 start, Tampa Bay is still just one game back of the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South division.

After three straight losses, the Bucs welcome the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams to town this Sunday.

10. Miami Dolphins

Last Week: +3300

This Week: +3000

Miami is 5-0 in games that Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished this season.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: +2900

This Week: +3100

The Chargers will play four of their next five on the road.

Believe it or not, they are still just one game back of Kansas City for first place in the AFC West.

12. Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: +2400

This Week: +3400

The extra week to prepare during the bye wasn’t enough for Sean McVay and his staff to figure out how to get the offence back on track in a 31-14 loss to the 49ers.

Cooper Kupp is banged up and even when he has been at full strength the Rams’ offence hasn’t looked very good.

13. Tennessee Titans

Last Week: +4700

This Week: +4400

The Titans have followed up an 0-2 start with five straight wins.

Derrick Henry is the only player in NFL history to have four career 200-yard rush games vs a single opponent...



and he's done it in FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES vs the Texans pic.twitter.com/aGdDStIzeb — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 31, 2022

Now they’ll face their toughest test of the season as they travel to face the Chiefs as a 12.5-point underdog on Sunday Night Football.

14. Green Bay Packers

Last Week: +3300

This Week: +5500

Green Bay is two games below .500 for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur.

15. New England Patriots

Last Week: +7500

This Week: +6000

The Patriots have now won 13 straight games against the Jets, which matches the longest active win streak by any team against any one opponent.

Made some history.



Inside the locker room after the division win over New York. pic.twitter.com/cO4MHPQz6T — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 1, 2022

They’ll need a win against the Indianapolis Colts this week to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: +10000

This Week: +6500

Don’t look now, but the Seahawks have strung together three straight double-digit wins for the first time since 2015.

168 wins. Tying Bud Grant for 18th all time.



Congrats, @PeteCarroll! 👏 pic.twitter.com/P5ZSvO4gjp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2022

Geno Smith has already matched a career-high with 13 touchdown passes so far this season.

17. New York Giants

Last Week: +4100

This Week: +7000

The Giants are coming off their first loss since Week 3, but they should have an excellent opportunity to get back on track with back-to-back games against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions over the next two weeks.

18. New Orleans Saints +8500

T-19. Arizona Cardinals +9500

T-19. Las Vegas Raiders +9500

T-21. Atlanta Falcons +10000

T-21. Cleveland Browns +10000

T-23. Denver Broncos

Last Week: +12000

This Week: +13000

The Broncos snapped a four-game slide with a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Now they get the bye week to rest and recover for a Week 10 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last Week: +11000

This Week: +13000

After a 2-1 start, the Jaguars have dropped five in a row.

If there’s a silver lining for football fans in Jacksonville, it’s that all five losses have been by one score.

25. New York Jets

Last Week: +7500

This Week: +14000

For all of the positives that the Jets could take from four straight wins, they really struggled against the Patriots again in a 22-17 loss on Sunday.

“describe your chemistry w Zach Wilson”



“I don’t get the ball, I don’t know”



💀💀



this is your 2nd round draft pickpic.twitter.com/DpWsU0dvwl — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 30, 2022

Zach Wilson was pressured 16 times on Sunday.

He was sacked twice and threw three interceptions.

26. Indianapolis Colts +15000

27. Washington Commanders +18000

T-28. Chicago Bears

Last Week: +25000

This Week: +55000

Justin Fields and the Chicago offence gave the Cowboys a fight in last week’s 49-29 loss.

After trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the Bears have already turned their attention to the future.

T-28. Detroit Lions

Last Week: +26000

This Week: +55000

Detroit put up a fight against the Dolphins on Sunday, but ultimately fell short in a 31-27 loss to fall to 1-6.

It will be very interesting to see how the Lions respond with the struggling Packers in town on Sunday.

30. Carolina Panthers +60000

31. Pittsburgh Steelers +85000

32. Houston Texans +10000