FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Cowboys Move Into Top-Five In Super Bowl Odds
As we turn the page to November, it looks like we have a pretty good idea of what we can expect in the NFL this season, barring some major injuries.
FanDuel has the Buffalo Bills in a class of their own at +230 to win the Super Bowl.
To put that number in perspective, FanDuel didn’t have a single NFL team at shorter than +400 odds to win it all at any point throughout last regular season.
In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the league’s lone undefeated team at 7-0.
With an upcoming schedule that features the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers over the next four weeks, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Eagles get to double-digit wins with a perfect record.
Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs remain the third choice to win it all at FanDuel entering Week 9.
What’s particularly interesting is that their odds to win the Super Bowl actually ticked up a bit during their bye week, as they went from +650 to +700 to win it all.
Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings entering Week 9.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +270
This Week: +230
Josh Allen and the Bills are off to their best start since 1993, which is the last time they reached the Super Bowl.
Allen is the obvious MVP favourite at +125 at FanDuel.
Buffalo is down to +230 to win the Super Bowl.
To put that number in perspective, the Bills have shorter odds to win it all right now at FanDuel than the New York Jets do to win in Buffalo on Sunday.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +550
This Week: +550
On the heels of a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Eagles are currently a 13-point favourite at FanDuel for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans.
Philly’s perfect record should remain intact through Week 9, so it won’t be a surprise to see them hold it down at No. 2 in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings once again.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +650
This Week: +700
Kansas City’s Super Bowl odds actually lengthened during its bye week.
The Bills are still in a class of their own in the AFC, which is why you can still bet on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl at +700.
4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1500
This Week: +1300
Christian McCaffrey showcased his remarkable skill set with a touchdown pass, a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a 31-14 win over the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.
The 49ers will get some key bodies back after their bye this week, so don’t be surprised if this team really heats up in November.
5. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1400
The only change in the top-five sees Dallas creep into the mix as the No. 5 team on this list at +1400.
The NFC East is a combined 23-8 this season – the highest combined win percentage by a division through eight weeks since the 1970 merger, per the Elias Sports Bureau.
T-6. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1700
This Week: +1600
Coming off back-to-back wins over the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 5-3, Baltimore upgraded its linebacker core with the trade for Roquan Smith.
The Ravens certainly deserve to be in the top-10, but at this point it still feels like they are a tier below the Bills and Chiefs at the top of the AFC.
T-6. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +1600
The Vikings are 6-1 for the first time since 2009, when Brett Favre led them to the NFC Championship Game.
Minnesota is 4-0 at home this season.
Next up, Kirk Cousins takes the show on the road with back-to-back trips to face the Washington Commanders and the Bills.
8. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2100
This Week: +2800
Fantasy managers hoping that Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd would see a bump after Ja’Marr Chase went down were in for a cruel surprise last night when both wide receivers needed a touchdown to salvage decent fantasy lines.
The Bengals are seven-point favourites for this week’s games against the Carolina Panthers, so we will see how they respond following an ugly loss to the Cleveland Browns.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +1500
This Week: +2400
No team in the top-10 has been more disappointing than Tampa Bay this season.
So why are the Buccaneers still in the top-10?
Despite their 3-5 start, Tampa Bay is still just one game back of the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South division.
After three straight losses, the Bucs welcome the defending NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams to town this Sunday.
10. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +3300
This Week: +3000
Miami is 5-0 in games that Tua Tagovailoa has started and finished this season.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +2900
This Week: +3100
The Chargers will play four of their next five on the road.
Believe it or not, they are still just one game back of Kansas City for first place in the AFC West.
12. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +3400
The extra week to prepare during the bye wasn’t enough for Sean McVay and his staff to figure out how to get the offence back on track in a 31-14 loss to the 49ers.
Cooper Kupp is banged up and even when he has been at full strength the Rams’ offence hasn’t looked very good.
13. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +4700
This Week: +4400
The Titans have followed up an 0-2 start with five straight wins.
Now they’ll face their toughest test of the season as they travel to face the Chiefs as a 12.5-point underdog on Sunday Night Football.
14. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +3300
This Week: +5500
Green Bay is two games below .500 for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur.
15. New England Patriots
Last Week: +7500
This Week: +6000
The Patriots have now won 13 straight games against the Jets, which matches the longest active win streak by any team against any one opponent.
They’ll need a win against the Indianapolis Colts this week to climb above .500 for the first time this season.
16. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +10000
This Week: +6500
Don’t look now, but the Seahawks have strung together three straight double-digit wins for the first time since 2015.
Geno Smith has already matched a career-high with 13 touchdown passes so far this season.
17. New York Giants
Last Week: +4100
This Week: +7000
The Giants are coming off their first loss since Week 3, but they should have an excellent opportunity to get back on track with back-to-back games against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions over the next two weeks.
18. New Orleans Saints +8500
T-19. Arizona Cardinals +9500
T-19. Las Vegas Raiders +9500
T-21. Atlanta Falcons +10000
T-21. Cleveland Browns +10000
T-23. Denver Broncos
Last Week: +12000
This Week: +13000
The Broncos snapped a four-game slide with a 21-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.
Now they get the bye week to rest and recover for a Week 10 showdown with the Tennessee Titans.
T-23. Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: +11000
This Week: +13000
After a 2-1 start, the Jaguars have dropped five in a row.
If there’s a silver lining for football fans in Jacksonville, it’s that all five losses have been by one score.
25. New York Jets
Last Week: +7500
This Week: +14000
For all of the positives that the Jets could take from four straight wins, they really struggled against the Patriots again in a 22-17 loss on Sunday.
Zach Wilson was pressured 16 times on Sunday.
He was sacked twice and threw three interceptions.
26. Indianapolis Colts +15000
27. Washington Commanders +18000
T-28. Chicago Bears
Last Week: +25000
This Week: +55000
Justin Fields and the Chicago offence gave the Cowboys a fight in last week’s 49-29 loss.
After trading Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, the Bears have already turned their attention to the future.
T-28. Detroit Lions
Last Week: +26000
This Week: +55000
Detroit put up a fight against the Dolphins on Sunday, but ultimately fell short in a 31-27 loss to fall to 1-6.
It will be very interesting to see how the Lions respond with the struggling Packers in town on Sunday.
30. Carolina Panthers +60000
31. Pittsburgh Steelers +85000
32. Houston Texans +10000