From Tom Brady reaching 100,000 career passing yards to Patrick Mahomes pulling off another fourth-quarter comeback win, Week 9 in the NFL gave us a little bit of everything.
While Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown game is the obvious choice for the biggest surprise from Sunday, in terms of the final scores, we have the New York Jets upsetting the Buffalo Bills as a double-digit underdog at the top of that list.
The Jets held Josh Allen to 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions in a 20-17 win.
Based on FanDuel’s spread, it was officially the second-biggest upset in the NFL this season.
While the loss is difficult enough for them to accept, Bills Mafia has been holding their collective breath since Sunday after Allen suffered an injury to his throwing arm.
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Allen is being evaluated for an injury to his “ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves.”
If Allen is forced to miss time or plays at less than 100 per cent, it would obviously be a major detriment to Buffalo’s Super Bowl chances.
That is something that has been reflected in the movement we have seen with the Bills’ Super Bowl odds at FanDuel over the past 48 hours.
Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings for Week 10.
1. Buffalo Bills
Last Week: +230
This Week: +300
The Bills remain the Super Bowl favourite entering Week 10, but their odds ballooned from +230 to +300.
Bills Mafia is hoping for the best as they await an Allen injury update.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: +550
This Week: +500
The league’s lone remaining undefeated team has yet to trail in the second half so far this season.
Philly’s next three games are all against teams that are currently below .500 in the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: +700
This Week: +550
Patrick Mahomes threw the ball a career-high 68 times in Sunday night’s 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.
After throwing for 446 yards and rushing for 63 yards in the win over the Titans, Mahomes is now the favourite to win NFL regular season MVP at FanDuel at +185.
T-4. Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +550
The only team to lead by double digits in every single game this season has only one opponent with a winning record left on its remaining schedule.
T-4. San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: +1300
This Week: +1200
With Deebo Samuel and Kyle Juszczyk on their way back to the lineup following the bye week, it will be interesting to see what the 49ers offence looks like against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.
Considering only the Eagles have shorter odds to win the Super Bowl among NFC teams, it’s clear that the traders at FanDuel think we still haven’t seen the best that San Francisco has to offer just yet.
6. Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: +1400
This Week: +1300
Micah Parsons is down to -250 to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel right now.
The Dallas defence leads the NFL with 33 sacks, and Parsons is responsible for eight of them.
Next up, a potential revenge spot for Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
7. Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: +1600
This Week: +1600
The Vikings are the second team ever to be 7-1 with a DVOA below 5.0%, per Football Outsiders.
The addition of tight end T.J. Hockenson will add another element to a loaded offence that already features Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +1900
Tom Brady and the Bucs finally got back in the win column against the struggling Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Tampa Bay has dropped five of its last seven games, but is still among the top-10 choices to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel.
9. Miami Dolphins
Last Week: +2400
This Week: +2300
Miami is 6-0 in games that Tua Tagovailoa starts and finishes this season.
It will be very interesting to see how the Dolphins perform from Week 13 through 15, when they play three straight road games against the 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers and the Bills.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: +2800
This Week: +2800
After a lopsided win over the Carolina Panthers last week, the Bengals get a bye before another favourable match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.
I’m sure Bengals’ fans wouldn’t mind even half of the production they got from Joe Mixon last week moving forward after he went for 200+ scrimmage yards and five touchdowns against the Panthers.
11. Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: +3100
This Week: +3000
The Chargers took care of business against the Atlanta Falcons without either Mike Williams or Keenan Allen.
It won’t be as easy over the next couple of weeks as Justin Herbert and company will visit the 49ers in Week 10 before hosting the Chiefs in Week 11.
12. Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: +6500
This Week: +3400
The Seahawks own the best record in the NFC West right now at 6-3, but are still +150 to win the division at FanDuel right now.
San Francisco is the betting favourite to win the NFC West at -135.
It will be very interesting to see how Seattle matches up against the Bucs in this week’s International game.
13. Tennessee Titans
Last Week: +4400
This Week: +3700
The Derrick Henry-led Titans nearly pulled off the upset against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday Night Football.
After going to overtime in that game without Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee can’t be completely overlooked in the AFC right now.
14. Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: +3400
This Week: +5000
The Rams fall down the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings continues after another ugly loss to Tampa Bay.
Considering how bad the offence has looked this season, it’s difficult to figure out how LA will turn things around.
15. New England Patriots
Last Week: +6000
This Week: +5500
For all of their issues on both sides of the football, the Patriots have won four of their last five games to improve to 5-4.
New England gets a bye this week before a showdown with the next team on this list in Week 11.
16. New York Jets
Last Week: +14000
This Week: +6000
The Jets pulled off the second-biggest upset of the season with their win over the Bills.
That’s enough to make them the biggest riser in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings this week as they went from 140-to-1 to 60-to-1 to win the Super Bowl.
17. New York Giants +8000
18. Cleveland Browns +9500
T-19. Denver Broncos +13000
T-19. Jacksonville Jaguars +13000
T-19. New Orleans Saints +13000
22. Atlanta Falcons +14000
T-23. Green Bay Packers
Last Week: +5500
This Week: +16000
No team fell further in the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings than the Packers this week.
Green Bay has gone from 3-1 to 3-6 after five straight losses, including a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions in which the Packers’ offence hit rock bottom.
T-23. Las Vegas Raiders +16000
25. Arizona Cardinals +18000
26. Washington Commanders +28000
27. Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: +15000
This Week: +39000
From Frank Reich and Matt Ryan to Jeff Saturday and Sam Ehlinger, the Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season.
All eyes will be on the Indianapolis offence in Saturday’s debut as head coach on Sunday.
T-28. Chicago Bears +60000
T-28. Detroit Lions +60000
30. Pittsburgh Steelers +85000
T-31. Carolina Panthers +100000
T-31. Houston Texans +100000
