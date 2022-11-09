FanDuel NFL Power Rankings: Jets Fly Up Rankings After Win Over Bills From Tom Brady reaching 100,000 career passing yards to Patrick Mahomes pulling off another fourth-quarter comeback win, Week 9 in the NFL gave us a little bit of everything. Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings for Week 10.

While Joe Mixon’s five-touchdown game is the obvious choice for the biggest surprise from Sunday, in terms of the final scores, we have the New York Jets upsetting the Buffalo Bills as a double-digit underdog at the top of that list.

The Jets held Josh Allen to 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions in a 20-17 win.

Based on FanDuel’s spread, it was officially the second-biggest upset in the NFL this season.

While the loss is difficult enough for them to accept, Bills Mafia has been holding their collective breath since Sunday after Allen suffered an injury to his throwing arm.

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Allen is being evaluated for an injury to his “ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves.”

If Allen is forced to miss time or plays at less than 100 per cent, it would obviously be a major detriment to Buffalo’s Super Bowl chances.

That is something that has been reflected in the movement we have seen with the Bills’ Super Bowl odds at FanDuel over the past 48 hours.

Here are the FanDuel NFL Power Rankings for Week 10.

1. Buffalo Bills

Last Week: +230

This Week: +300

The Bills remain the Super Bowl favourite entering Week 10, but their odds ballooned from +230 to +300.