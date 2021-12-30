Admit it. After the first week of NBA action, you’ve already jumped to conclusions about several players on your roster, haven’t you?

While we all do it, so long as you’re not dropping early-round picks like Devin Booker or Jusuf Nurkic, your team will be just fine.

In fantasy basketball, streaming is such a common strategy that making low-risk, high-reward free agency adds is a necessary exercise.

Outside of the trade deadline, there’s no other time in the season when snap reactions have a higher payoff.

With five per cent of the fantasy season wrapped up, let’s assess some of the players who made the most noise in Week 1.

Note that I’ve included their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Warriors (88.4%) – Golden State’s high-flying wingman has been taking a ton of heat on social media for his putrid shooting through four games (1-of-21 from three). He currently averages the worst shooting percentages and turnover rate of his career. With that said, this is the perfect time to buy the dip. His usage rate is at a career-high, his defensive stats have been stellar and he’s just four games into his time with a new team and system. Factoring Draymond Green’s eventual return, one would think Oubre Jr. will continue to build chemistry with his new teammates, leading to easier looks at the rim and on the perimeter. Think long term if he’s on your roster, he’ll weather the storm.

Hassan Whiteside, Kings (76.5%) – There were concerns during pre-season that Richaun Holmes would lose the starting job to Whiteside and that was reflected in their respective ADPs. However, four games in it’s clear as day who the better real-life basketball player is. With Week 1 in the books, it’s time to hit the panic button on Whiteside. There’s no denying he’s a dynamic fantasy player, but at 16 minutes per game it’s near impossible to make an impact. I wouldn’t drop Whiteside just yet since blocks are one of the most top-heavy categories. However, if you can find a trade partner willing to forego a top-100 asset with upside, I’d pull the trigger.

Eric Bledsoe, Pelicans (73.3%) – The Pelicans’ recently acquired combo guard might be the toughest fantasy player to evaluate. In theory, New Orleans got an athletic backcourt running mate for Lonzo Ball who could excel in transition and lock up opposing guards. In reality, Bledsoe looks lost on offence and seems a step slow. While his current production won’t get worse, it’s difficult envisioning top-75 upside. His days as a plus defensive contributor are gone. Watch his downwards-trending usage rate closely to determine how to handle him moving forward.

Kyle Anderson, Grizzlies (35.5%) – When Justise Winslow returns from his hip injury, Anderson’s role will certainly be diminished. However, with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and De’Anthony Melton out as well, “Slo-Mo” is a fantasy asset. Scoring has never been his calling card but as a roto-specialist, he adds value in every category without hurting you anywhere. He’ll shoot respectable percentages, get you roughly two combined steals and blocks per game, and provide league-average rebound and assist production. Anderson’s uptick in usage over the next three weeks should help him sustain top-100 value in the short-term.

Alec Burks, Knicks (31.3%) – Even though Burks is out with a sprained ankle, his Week 1 production shouldn’t be overlooked. He shot 53 per cent from the field, averaged 21 points over three games and looks like New York’s most reliable perimeter scoring threat. It’s rare to find efficient point production in the late rounds; ride out his hot shooting for now knowing that his career field goal percentage sits in the low 40s. Coach Tom Thibodeau has been using him at both guard positions establishing a reasonable floor in minutes played.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder (24.2%) – Most managers saw the vacancies in Oklahoma City and went after Toronto product Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley. Lost in the shuffle was Dort, the Montreal native who could be the most underrated beneficiary of the Thunder’s rebuild. His Week 1 value has been buoyed by his red-hot shooting which will be tough to maintain, but the minutes and shot attempts are encouraging. As a player, Dort’s strength is on the defensive end and it’s reasonable to envision an uptick in steals. If he’s able to maintain this aggression, he could be a sneaky 3-and-D player on the back end of your rosters.