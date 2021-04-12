Taylor Hall is heading to Boston. For those fantasy managers who hung on to him through the bad times, it appears things are looking up.

There’s no guarantee he lights it up in Boston, but anywhere is better than Buffalo, and the fact he’s heading to an American team means no seven-day quarantine. Expect him to be in the lineup on Tuesday against his former team in the Sabres.

He’ll likely slide right in to the second-line left-wing role beside David Krejci. Consider this a major win if Hall is still on your squad, and if he’s available in your league (only 77 per cent rostered) it goes without saying: go scoop him up.

Week 13 Notes:

Most leagues and fantasy managers are entering a critical point in the fantasy season.

You’re either beginning the opening round of the fantasy playoffs, or you have a week left to fight for one of the few remaining spots that have yet to be clinched.

The remaining managers that have been stuck in the basement stopped reading fantasy articles weeks ago.

There are some favourable schedules to take advantage of in Week 13, so let’s take a look and see which teams can give us that extra edge.

First, the bad news. Unfortunately for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl owners, the Oilers are only playing two games in the most crucial of weeks.

They won’t play until Friday against the Canucks, and then they’re right back at it Saturday against the Jets, so some adds will be needed to make up for the extra man-games lost.

As expected, Vancouver is the only other team with two games this week.

On the flip side, 15 teams will play four games in week 13, with Toronto and Winnipeg playing three times in the first four days. They’ll be our early week streamers with a very front-loaded schedule.

When it comes to favourable matchups, Colorado, Vegas, and the New York Rangers get the nod.

Colorado will get a pair of games against Los Angeles, one against Arizona and one against St. Louis. Over the past month Arizona has given up the fourth-most goals per game at 3.31, with St. Louis and L.A. checking in at eighth and 11th on that list. The Avs should score plenty this week.

Vegas will get the aforementioned Kings twice, and the Ducks twice in Week 13. Anaheim has given up the third-most goals per game over the last month at 3.4, trailing only the Flyers and Sabres.

The Rangers have an odd schedule, but one fantasy managers should jump all over. They’ll play the Devils four straight times in Week 13. New Jersey has given up 24 goals over its past five games, a 4.8 goals per game average.

Top Playoff Streamers

W, Alex Galchenyuk, Toronto Maple Leafs (8 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

Galchenyuk was bumped up to Toronto’s top line on Saturday and ended up with two assists. He now has a modest six points in 11 games with Toronto. Outside of the obvious boost he got from playing with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, Galchenyuk saw close to 18 minutes of ice time. In his first 10 games with the Leafs he averaged just 12:30 of ice time. If Sheldon Keefe keeps this trio together, Galchenyuk should provide great value off the wire, especially with three games over the next four days.

C, Paul Stastny, Winnipeg Jets (21 per cent rostered, down 4 per cent)

Stastny has actually been a bit cold of late, with just one point over his past five games. That just means he’s available in more leagues than he should be. He’s still locked into a top-six role on a very good team, and he’s on the first power-play unit. The Jets are third in the league with a 25.8 per cent power play. With Blake Wheeler missing time to a concussion and no real timetable for a return, look for Stastny to step up this week.

W, Andre Burakovsky, Colorado Avalanche (44 per cent rostered, up 7 per cent)

Burakovsky is just inside streamer territory at 44 per cent rostered, but that number is climbing by the day. Burakovsky has seven points in his past seven games - a likely unsustainable hot streak, but it’s a streak that’s actually stretched back to February. Burakovsky has 19 points in 25 games since his hot streak began on Feb. 26 – the same amount of points as Jonathan Huberdeau, Kirill Kaprizov and Mark Scheifele during that span – all players rostered in over 95 per cent of leagues or more. He’s shooting at a very high 17.4 per cent rate, but he’s always a good shooter. He finished last year’s shortened season at 19.4 per cent and has a career 14.3 shooting percentage.

W, Tomas Nosek, Vegas Golden Knights (3 per cent rostered, up 1 per cent)

From a fringe streamer only available in half of leagues, to a player available almost everywhere. Nosek has been on a roll lately, with 13 points over his last 17 games, playing just over 14 minutes a game during that span. He’s also laying the body recently, with 15 hits over his last seven games. Nosek now has one fewer point than teammate Reilly Smith this season, yet Smith is rostered in 48 per cent of leagues. I should mention Nosek has played eight fewer games. If you’re in a deep league and you like the Knights’ four-game schedule, you could do worse than Nosek as a streamer.

W, Colin Blackwell, New York Rangers (7 per cent rostered, up 6 per cent)

Scoring six goals in seven games will get you on any streaming list, and that’s exactly what Blackwell has quietly done. In fact, Blackwell’s entire season has been quiet but productive. He’s scoring 0.38 goals per game, which has him tied with Bryan Rust, Bo Horvat, Joe Pavelski and teammate Pavel Buchnevich for 35th in the league. He’s currently playing alongside Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome on the second line, and the trio has combined to put up 21 points in their last six games. With four games on tap against the Devils this week, expect the unexpected hot streak to continue.