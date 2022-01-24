The NHL released its updated schedule for the remainder of the season, rescheduling all 98 of the previously postponed games.

There are now 95 games set to take place during what was originally scheduled to be the Olympic break in February, meaning that aside from the All-Star break in two weeks, we’ll have a very heavy and uninterrupted fantasy schedule until the season’s end on April 29.

As for Week 15, it’s another busy one with a total of 53 games are on the slate.

For the second straight week, a whopping 13 teams will four times.

Only three teams will play twice, while the remaining teams all play three times.

From a fantasy hockey perspective, the Pittsburgh Penguins are set up with the best schedule.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh has the best schedule on paper this week with games against the Arizona Coyotes, Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings.

The Coyotes are giving up a league-high 3.70 goals per game this season, while the Kraken aren’t far behind at 3.60, third most in the NHL.

The Penguins have been red-hot, winning 16 of their past 18 games. They’re scoring 4.06 goals per game during that stretch, fourth most in league over that span.

They’ll be the top streaming team for Week 15.

Top Streamers and Waiver Adds:

C, W: Jeff Carter, Pittsburgh Penguins (23 per cent rostered, up 3 per cent)

Jeff Carter has been sneaky valuable all season with the Penguins, and especially of late. Over his past 18 games, Carter has eight goals – a 36-goal pace – and eight assists while centering the third line. Carter sees additional time on the secondary power-play unit as well. He’s shooting a ton, blocking shots, and chips in with over a hit per game. He should be rostered in more than a quarter of all leagues, especially with the Penguins favourable schedule this week.

W: Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres (8 per cent rostered, up 3 per cent)

Jeff Skinner has been on a heater of late scoring 11 goals over his past 20 games. He’s been even more impressive since the debut of new line mate Alex Tuch. Skinner has seven goals in the nine games since Tuch’s debut on Dec. 29. Joined by Tage Thompson on the top line, the trio accounted for four goals in Saturday’s win over the Flyers. Skinner, Tuch, and Thompson also make up the Sabres’ top power-play unit. Skinner should be added everywhere.

G: Ville Husso, St. Louis Blues (10 per cent rostered, up 6 per cent)

Ville Husso has started five of the Blues’ past seven games, giving up just six goals in that span. He owns an incredible .941 save percentage and a goals-against average under two, while winning eight of his 12 starts. Jordan Binnington has struggled this season with a .906 save percentage, so we can expect Husso to continue to push Binnington for playing time. Husso is ESPN’s fifth-ranked goalie in fantasy over the last 30 days, yet he’s available in 90 per cent of leagues. Get him on your roster.

W: Tyler Toffoli, Montreal Canadiens (20 per cent rostered, up 3 per cent)

Tyler Toffoli returned from a lengthy absence with a bang, scoring a goal in each of the first two games. He’s now recorded a healthy 12 points in his last 10 games played. Toffoli had been somewhat underwhelming this year after his breakout season a year ago and combined with his six-week stint on the IR with a hand injury, a lot of managers understandably moved on from the Habs winger. Now would be a good time to give Toffoli another shot. The Canadiens have a great schedule this week which includes matchups against the Edmonton Oilers and Columbus Blue Jackets, both teams in the bottom 10 defensively this season.

W, Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings (3 per cent rostered)

Trevor Moore has 12 points over his past 10 games playing alongside Viktor Arvidsson and Phillip Danault. Moore started the season with just two points in 22 games, but things have been clicking since the start of December. Moore has 17 points since then, more than David Pastrnak and John Tavares over that span. His ice time has been steadily increasing as the season has gone on as well. After playing just 13 minutes per game in the first two months of the season, Moore is averaging close to 17 minutes per game over his last 10 games. The Kings play four times this week, with three games in the final four days. Pick up Moore before Thursday’s game to take advantage of the Kings’ back heavy schedule this week.